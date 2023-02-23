JLS announce Brighton concert

JLS’s 2021 comeback tour proved to be one of the hottest tickets for years, with phenomenal public demand seeing the reunited quartet having to extend their initial 16 show schedule to a 29 date tour of arenas across the UK and Ireland. It was an experience of a lifetime for the boys and their fans alike as JLS performed to a total of more than 350,000 people – including a date here in town at the Brighton Centre on 8th November 2021 – Read the review HERE.

And when something is so good, who can resist doing it again? The JLS heart will beat again as they today announce details of a huge UK and Ireland tour, the ‘EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour’. It will commence in Dublin on October 20th – exactly two years to the day since they embarked upon the ‘Beat Again’ tour and includes two nights in London at the O2 and a return to the Brighton Centre.

JLS commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour! Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!”

Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams, will bring their catalogue of unforgettable hits, stellar vocal talent, eye-catching choreography and sheer charisma to the following venues:

OCTOBER

20th – Dublin, 3Arena

21st – Belfast, SSE Arena

23rd – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

24th – Bournemouth, International Centre

26th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

28th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

30th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

NOVEMBER

2nd – Manchester, AO Arena

3rd – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

4th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

6th – Brighton, Centre

7th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

9th – London, The O2

10th – London, The O2

11th – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

In the meantime, JLS will be generating excitement for the tour with a selection of high profile TV and radio moments in the coming days, which will be completed with a chat on ‘Sunday Brunch’.

JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic ‘Beat Again’ shot straight to No.1 – their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’. With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled No.1 debut and three more Top 3 records before saying goodbye with their 2013 ‘Greatest Hits’ album. Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, notably two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards.

But thankfully not all goodbyes are forever. While each member continued their own successful careers outside of JLS, they remained best of friends and shared a nagging feeling that they had unfinished business to address. In February 2020 they announced details of their ‘Beat Again’ reunion tour, which was quickly extended and then completed in November 2021 after the world reopened post-lockdown. They also returned to the charts when their album ‘2.0’ debuted at No.4, with the songs ‘Eternal Love’ and ‘Day One’ becoming new fan favourites as the tour progressed.

Now the JLS heart will beat yet again.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 3rd March. Purchase your JLS Brighton Centre concert tickets from HERE or from your usual ticket supplier.

www.jlsofficial.com