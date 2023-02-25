Aggregate and concrete firm to move to Hove end of Shoreham Harbour

An aggregate processing and concrete plant at the Shoreham end of the harbour could move to the Hove end as the port’s masterplan takes shape.

Aggregate Industries UK, one of Britain’s biggest suppliers of building materials, has submitted plans for the new site at Brighton Terminal, in Basin Road South.

The company wants to instal equipment that is more modern and environmentally friendly at the new site rather than move its existing aggregate processing machinery from New Wharf, in Brighton Road, Shoreham.

The current site is earmarked for a “mixed-use” scheme that is expected to include the building of more homes on the north side of the western end of the port.

It was previously operated under the Kendall Bros name and is part of an area that has been earmarked for 1,100 new homes alongside employment space and improved flood defences.

Aggregate Industries also wants to avoid a break in operations at the port while the work is under way.

In its planning application, the company said: “The primary reason for installing a new facility rather than relocating the current aggregate processing facility is to provide an opportunity for updating and modernising the older plant infrastructure, which provides greater environmental controls and efficiency.”

The new site occupies almost one and a half acres and will be used for landing marine-dredged sand and gravel and for processing them.

Aggregate Industries has submitted a separate planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council to build a ready-mix concrete production plant on land immediately to the south, bounded by Basin Road South.

Both sites on the southern side of the harbour between them cover almost two and a half acres in total – or almost a hectare – and straddle the Hove and Portslade boundary.

Aggregate Industries said that it did not expect noise or dust to cause problems for neighbours but would monitor both.

The move from New Wharf to the Brighton Terminal, which already has planning permission for landing aggregate, would mean taking on another member of staff in addition the current seven.

If the plans are approved, the new set up would be operational from 7am to 5pm from Monday to Friday – and from 7am to noon on Saturdays when required.

To see the planning applications, go to the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2023/00240 and BH2022/02621.