Aristocrat’s father tells of relief and alarm as daughter is found without baby

The father of missing aristocrat Constance Marten spoke of his “immense relief” after his daughter and her boyfriend Mark Gordon were found in Brighton.

The couple have been avoiding police and moving around the country since their child was born in early January but were arrested by police on Monday evening.

Speaking to The Independent, Constance Marten’s father Napier Marten said: “It is an immense relief to know my beloved daughter Constance has been found, tempered by the very alarming news her baby has yet to be found.

“For whatever reasons she and her partner went on the run, the consequences of their actions have increased many fold. It would have been far better if they had handed themselves in earlier.”

He said he was “profoundly grateful” to the police for committing “great resources” to searching for his daughter.

“When the time comes, I am longing to see Constance to reassure her that, whatever the weather, I love her dearly and will support her as best I can through the difficult weeks and months here on in,” he added.

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon are in police custody after being arrested in Stanmer Villas on suspicion of child neglect.

Sussex Police said an urgent search operation is underway to find their baby, who remains missing.

Roedale Valley Allotments is one of several locations officers are searching, and police have asked people in Brighton to search outbuildings.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told BBC Breakfast that officers from the Metropolitan and Sussex police forces are searching a huge area of land to try to find the infant.

The couple are known to have travelled long distances during the time they have been missing and the BBC reported they were seen in Newhaven a few days ago.

Mr Basford said: “It is a vast area and at present we are looking in the local vicinity to where the couple were arrested last night, seeking a shelter or location for where they may have been holed up and hopefully where the baby is present.

“The arrest location was close to open land and the couple were moving towards that land. And that’s why we are focusing heavily on where we are right now.

“We know that they travel, we know they travel long distances.

“My plea to the members of the public here in Brighton and crossing over towards Newhaven is please be vigilant in the open land where you are, in the outbuildings that you may have on your own property, and assist us in that way by being vigilant.”

Brighton Police said on Twitter this afternoon: “We are supporting Metropolitan Police with their search for a missing baby in Sussex.

“These searches are extensive and people can expect to see an increased police presence in the Brighton area while this is ongoing.”