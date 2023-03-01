The Amex is the ‘plaice’ to be as Albion draw Grimsby in FA Cup

Brighton and Hove Albion have one foot and four fish fingers in an FA Cup semi-final.

The Seagulls have been drawn at home to League Two Grimsby Town in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Grimsby haven’t played at this stage of the competition since 1939 and the two clubs haven’t meet since 2004.

In the FA Cup, the two clubs haven’t met for 93 years.

The tie will take place over the weekend of Saturday 18 March and Sunday 19 March.

Albion beat Stoke City 1-0 last night (Tuesday 28 February) with a first-half goal for the visitors from Evan Ferguson to book their quarter-final place.

Grimsby, currently 16th in League Two, dispatched Premier League side Southampton 2-1 this evening (Wednesday 1 March) after netting twice from the spot.

Foot-of-the-table Southampton went two goals down before mounting a fightback. Late on, substitute Theo Walcott looked like he had equalised but it was ruled out for offside by VAR.

In the other three quarter-finals, Manchester City are due to host Burnley, Manchester United have been drawn at home to Fulham and Sheffield United are rewarded for knocking out Tottenham Hotspur with a home match against Blackburn Rovers.