Missing baby died “some time ago”, police believe

A baby discovered yesterday in the search for the missing child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon may have been dead “for some time”, police said this afternoon.

The couple is still being questioned on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The child’s remains were found in woodland in Brighton yesterday. A post mortem has yet to take place and its gender has still not been established.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Metropolitan Police Service and Chief Superintendent James Collis of Sussex Police updated media in Golf Drive.

Mr Basford said: “We are truly devastated by the outcome and we know this emotion is being felt here in Brighton and across the country today.

“We know there are still many unanswered questions and it is important we give the investigation team the time and space they need to establish the circumstances of this tragic death.

“At this stage we have not yet been able to establish the baby’s gender, and a post mortem examination has not yet taken place.

“Despite this, based on our enquiries we have carried out so far, we believe sadly the baby may have been dead for some time before they were found.

“It is too early to provide a more specific date.

“Because we believe the baby died during the course of a missing person investigation, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

“This is a standard protocol for such circumstances.

“I can also confirm that Constance Marten and Mark Gordon remain in custody at this time and a warrant for further detention that was granted yesterday will take us through to late evening.

“Officers from the Met will remain in this area for the coming days.”

Ch Spnt James Collis said: “We have seen an outpouring of sorrow following yesterday’s heartbreaking discovery and have been overwhelmed by kind messages and support for those involved in this challenging search and investigation.

“The latest developments mean that the investigation is moving into a new phase and while The Metropolitan police will remain in the area, the large police presence for the search will be scaled back.

“Our neighbourhood officers will continue to be in the local community to offer support and address any concerns.

“I would once again ask that the investigation is given space to proceed as we establish the full facts of what has happened.”

Police are continuing to search the area where the remains of the baby were found after aristocrat Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, were arrested without their child on Monday.

They were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a passer-by spotted them in Brighton.

They were re-arrested the following day on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and the remains of a baby were found on Wednesday.

The couple had been on the run since January 5 when their car was found abandoned and on fire next to the M61 in Bolton.

On Thursday morning, a cordon was in place at Roedale Valley Allotments which were at the centre of Wednesday’s search.

They were still being swept by officers from the Metropolitan Police, which is leading the investigation.

A forensic tent and police vans were in place in cordoned off Golf Drive while a nearby woodland area frequented by dog walkers was also closed to the public.

This morning, a cordon has also been put up by garages in Brentwood Crescent, and police are searching the nearby Lower Roedale Allotments.

The pair remain in custody after police were granted a 36-hour custody extension by city magistrates on Wednesday.

The community remains in shock following discovery of the baby’s remains.

One mother-of-two, 37, who did not want to be named told the PA news agency: “Parents are concerned about what they are hearing and what is going to be said at school.

“Everyone is a bit in shock, we can’t quite believe it.”

Lilia Robertson, 48, told PA: “It is awful. We have got young children who have been questioning what is happening.

“I feel worried about going into the wood and that’s where I would normally walk.”