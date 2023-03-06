Labour list all Brighton and Hove City Council election candidates for May
Labour has announced its full list of candidates for the Brighton and Hove City Council local elections in May, becoming the first party to do so.
In total, 54 candidates are standing in 23 wards – up from 21 wards after a boundary review since the last local elections in May 2019.
Nine of the 54 candidates currently serve on the council although three of them will be standing in different wards – Amanda Evans, Amanda Grimshaw and Gary Wilkinson.
Two others – Theresa Fowler and Gill Williams – are standing in wards that have been redrawn.
The deputy mayor, Jackie O’Quinn, veteran councillor Les Hamilton, former mayor Alan Robins and newly elected Bella Sankey are unaffected by boundary changes.
The other seven serving Labour councillors are standing down in May including the current joint opposition leaders John Allcock and Carmen Appich and former council leaders Nancy Platts and Daniel Yates.
Among the candidates seeking election in May will be the former council leader Warren Morgan and two of his former colleagues Julie Cattell and Emma Daniel.
Another candidate, Ty Goddard, has previously served as a councillor in the London borough of Lambeth.
The party said: “Labour’s team reflects the social diversity for which our city is renowned and has a good blend of life experience and youthful energy.
“In terms of gender, age, ethnicity and sexual identity the Labour team is today’s Brighton and Hove.
“Labour is proud to be fielding its largest ever number of candidates from the LGBTQ+ and black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.
“Many of the candidates are known for the work they do to improve life in their neighbourhoods and united in their determination to continue this work in office.
“Labour’s manifesto for the city is to be published in Kemp Town on Saturday 25 March. It will contain policies that reflect the hundreds of conversations members have had with residents across the city since early summer 2022.
“Over the next four years a majority Labour council will work hard on behalf of residents to make Brighton and Hove a cleaner, safer, fairer city – the very best that Brighton and Hove can be.”
The local elections are scheduled for Thursday 4 May, with voters required to show photo ID at polling stations for the first time. For more details, click here.
Some expect the rule changes to lead to an increase in postal voting
Here is the full list of Labour candidates by ward, with serving councillors denoted by an asterisk.
Brunswick and Adelaide
Andrei Czolak
Jilly Stevens
Central Hove
Emma Daniel
Joy Robinson
Coldean and Stanmer
Mitchie Alexander
Tobias Sheard
Goldsmid
Birgit Miller
Trevor Muten
*Jackie O’Quinn
Hangleton and Knoll
Faiza Baghoth
*Amanda Grimshaw (currently Moulsecoomb and Bevendean)
John Hewitt
Hanover and Elm Grove
Ty Galvin
Tim Rowkins
Maureen Winder
Hollingdean and Fiveways
Mohammed Asaduzzaman
Bruno De Oliveira
Theresa Fowler
Kemptown
Bharti Gajjar
*Gary Wilkinson (currently Central Hove)
Moulsecoomb and Bevendean
*Amanda Evans (currently Queen’s Park)
Ty Goddard
Jacob Taylor
North Portslade
Lucy Helliwell
Alice Kayley-Burton
Patcham and Hollingbury
Tyler Bennington-Poulter
Ben Kent
Liz Wheeler
Preston Park
Liz Loughran
Theresa Mackey
David Messent
Queen’s Park
Tristram Burden
Chandni Mistry
Regency
Peter Devonport
Alison Thomson
Rottingdean and West Saltdean
Carole McIver-Wren
Ron White
Round Hill
Most Jasmine Ara
Yassin Hassan
South Portslade
*Les Hamilton
*Alan Robins
West Hill and North Laine
Tom Chatfield
John Cooper
Westbourne and Poets Corner
Julie Cattell
Leslie Pumm
Westdene and Hove Park
Lundy Mackenzie
Warren Morgan
Ben Philipsborn
Whitehawk and Marine
David McGregor
*Gill Williams
Wish
Paul Nann
*Bella Sankey
Woodingdean
Jacob Allen
Jacqui Simon
