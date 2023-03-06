Labour list all Brighton and Hove City Council election candidates for May

Labour has announced its full list of candidates for the Brighton and Hove City Council local elections in May, becoming the first party to do so.

In total, 54 candidates are standing in 23 wards – up from 21 wards after a boundary review since the last local elections in May 2019.

Nine of the 54 candidates currently serve on the council although three of them will be standing in different wards – Amanda Evans, Amanda Grimshaw and Gary Wilkinson.

Two others – Theresa Fowler and Gill Williams – are standing in wards that have been redrawn.

The deputy mayor, Jackie O’Quinn, veteran councillor Les Hamilton, former mayor Alan Robins and newly elected Bella Sankey are unaffected by boundary changes.

The other seven serving Labour councillors are standing down in May including the current joint opposition leaders John Allcock and Carmen Appich and former council leaders Nancy Platts and Daniel Yates.

Among the candidates seeking election in May will be the former council leader Warren Morgan and two of his former colleagues Julie Cattell and Emma Daniel.

Another candidate, Ty Goddard, has previously served as a councillor in the London borough of Lambeth.

The party said: “Labour’s team reflects the social diversity for which our city is renowned and has a good blend of life experience and youthful energy.

“In terms of gender, age, ethnicity and sexual identity the Labour team is today’s Brighton and Hove.

“Labour is proud to be fielding its largest ever number of candidates from the LGBTQ+ and black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

“Many of the candidates are known for the work they do to improve life in their neighbourhoods and united in their determination to continue this work in office.

“Labour’s manifesto for the city is to be published in Kemp Town on Saturday 25 March. It will contain policies that reflect the hundreds of conversations members have had with residents across the city since early summer 2022.

“Over the next four years a majority Labour council will work hard on behalf of residents to make Brighton and Hove a cleaner, safer, fairer city – the very best that Brighton and Hove can be.”

The local elections are scheduled for Thursday 4 May, with voters required to show photo ID at polling stations for the first time. For more details, click here.

Some expect the rule changes to lead to an increase in postal voting

Here is the full list of Labour candidates by ward, with serving councillors denoted by an asterisk.

Brunswick and Adelaide

Andrei Czolak

Jilly Stevens

Central Hove

Emma Daniel

Joy Robinson

Coldean and Stanmer

Mitchie Alexander

Tobias Sheard

Goldsmid

Birgit Miller

Trevor Muten

*Jackie O’Quinn

Hangleton and Knoll

Faiza Baghoth

*Amanda Grimshaw (currently Moulsecoomb and Bevendean)

John Hewitt

Hanover and Elm Grove

Ty Galvin

Tim Rowkins

Maureen Winder

Hollingdean and Fiveways

Mohammed Asaduzzaman

Bruno De Oliveira

Theresa Fowler

Kemptown

Bharti Gajjar

*Gary Wilkinson (currently Central Hove)

Moulsecoomb and Bevendean

*Amanda Evans (currently Queen’s Park)

Ty Goddard

Jacob Taylor

North Portslade

Lucy Helliwell

Alice Kayley-Burton

Patcham and Hollingbury

Tyler Bennington-Poulter

Ben Kent

Liz Wheeler

Preston Park

Liz Loughran

Theresa Mackey

David Messent

Queen’s Park

Tristram Burden

Chandni Mistry

Regency

Peter Devonport

Alison Thomson

Rottingdean and West Saltdean

Carole McIver-Wren

Ron White

Round Hill

Most Jasmine Ara

Yassin Hassan

South Portslade

*Les Hamilton

*Alan Robins

West Hill and North Laine

Tom Chatfield

John Cooper

Westbourne and Poets Corner

Julie Cattell

Leslie Pumm

Westdene and Hove Park

Lundy Mackenzie

Warren Morgan

Ben Philipsborn

Whitehawk and Marine

David McGregor

*Gill Williams

Wish

Paul Nann

*Bella Sankey

Woodingdean

Jacob Allen

Jacqui Simon