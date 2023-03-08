Businesses face challenges but opportunities too

There is challenge ahead, but opportunity too.

We know that the city’s businesses are facing another different, uncertain period with challenges posed by rising costs, recruitment, changing customer behaviours, reducing public services and more. Here are some of my thoughts on business in Brighton over the next few months.

At the end of 2008, when I joined Brighton Chamber, it was another difficult time for the economy.

What stood out then, was that the business community worked together and supported each other by buying local, getting involved and sharing advice.

During the covid pandemic, we put on the “City Events” with Brighton and Hove Economic Partnership to give businesses helpful insights into what was happening in the city and how the local economy was faring.

We’ll be putting on another one of these soon and I’m excited that one of the authors of the Cities Outlook 2023 report will be on the panel to answer questions.

I recently attended a Cost of Living Summit organised by Brighton and Hove City Council, which brought together 50 local organisations.

It was an opportunity to put our heads together and impressive to hear about the work that Brighton and Hove Food Partnership and BHESCo (Brighton and Hove Energy Services Co-operative) are doing to support vulnerable people.

We were tasked with working together more and it was a reminder of the value of combining our skills and experience. To make this happen, it’s important to be aware of what’s happening in the city and to celebrate the positives.

Next month, Brighton Chamber will again team up with the DWP and Trust for Developing Communities to run a second Inclusive Employer Jobs Fair.

This is not only helping businesses to develop more diverse and talented teams but it also ensures those arriving in Brighton can settle quickly.

Looking after people is top in the minds of most employers. To combat the stresses and strains that are all around us, the Chamber team are investing time in a Team Insights programme and other learning and development opportunities with our members. It’s been highly beneficial, intriguing and fun.

With 260 attendees to events and 23 new members in the past month, we have spent a lot of time meeting and talking with people.

One of the things I’ve enjoyed is helping some new CEOs to get established in the city and meet some of the brilliant businesses here.

One of my favorite parts of my job is working on Brighton Summit and I can’t wait to get stuck in.

This year’s date is booked for Friday 20 October and the brilliant brains that are the Summit Curators have been developing our theme which we’ll be announcing soon.

Sarah Springford is the chief executive of the Brighton and Hove Chamber of Commerce.