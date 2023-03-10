Man charged over beach sex attacks

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting four lone women at night on Brighton beach.

Mohamed Abdelsalam, 24, of Preston Road in Brighton, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration in relation to four separate reports in February.

In each instance, the victims reported being approached by a man while alone on or near the beach, persistently spoken to in a sexualised manner and sexually assaulted.

The four victims – who were all women in their late teens and 20s – reported being assaulted at night or in the early hours of the morning on 11, 12, 16 and 25 February.

The victim of the 25 February assault was assisted by Beach Patrol – a team that patrols Brighton seafront at night identifying and protecting vulnerable people.

Abdelsalam was subsequently arrested and charged and appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on 27 February.

District Judge Amanda Kelly remanded him in custody ahead of his next hearing on Monday, 27 March, where he is due to enter a plea.