A night of punk at 2 Brighton venues with Cockney Rejects and Chelsea

COCKNEY REJECTS + SKURVI – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 10.3.23 / CHELSEA + JACK THE LAD – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 10.3.23

Tonight was to be a monumental one for the Brighton old school Punk scene, as it would mark the Cockney Reject’s final tour and who knows, possibly their final gig in Brighton, which tonight is at Patterns. Also inadvertently, on this very same night, 1977 Punk legends Chelsea were playing a headlining gig at The Prince Albert. With help from the promoters (Black Rabbit & Pogo Events) and venues synchronising the show times, the plan was to hot foot it across town after the Cockney Rejects set in order to treat ourselves to two top quality performances whilst sampling some beers along the way. We’d all had our big boys breakfasts and quite simply couldn’t afford to miss it.

Cockney Rejects originally formed way back in 1978 in the East end of London by brothers Jeff (or Stinky, as he’s also affectionately known) and Mickey Geggus. They soon made a name for themselves around the country on the gigging circuit and their love for West Ham United F.C also often went hand in hand. They can also lay claim to inadvertently coining the phrase “Oi!” by way of their 1980 song ‘Oi!,Oi!,Oi!’ and helping to create a Skinhead/Punk spin off genre in the process.

Their first single was called ‘Flare And Slippers’ on the legendary Small Wonder Records and from then on they went from strength to strength with their own style of singalong Punk Rock terrace anthems. They even managed to sign to E.M.I Records and infiltrated the ‘Top Of The Pops’ studio in 1980 by performing ‘We Are Forever Blowing Bubbles’ whilst bothering Showaddywaddy backstage at the same time.

Nowadays, their legacy still lives on and their colourful history was captured brilliantly in the film, ‘East End Babylon’ which I recommend that you check out when you get the chance. (Stinky Turner also wrote a very entertaining autobiography called appropriately ‘Cockney Reject’ which is also worth a gander).

We met up with fellow gig attendees at The Pipeline (Brighton’s premier Punk Rock bar) beforehand and before we knew it, it was time to sup up our ales in order to run up the backstreets for the first time tonight (Quadrophenia Alley to be exact) to catch the first band tonight in the form of Brighton’s very own ‘Skurvi’ who supported the Cockney Rejects the last time I saw them in Lewes (Con Club) on 16th December 2018. a few years back.

The room was already packed at this point in the evening and ‘Skurvi’ soon got things started as they meant to carry on. Boisterous and melodic Punk singalong anthems were the order of the day and the enthusiastic crowd were lapping it up.

Midway through the set, Jimmy Skurvi announced that today was their four stringer, Liam’s 40th birthday which was met with a chorus of the ‘Happy Birthday’ song from people in the audience who stared in wonder at what a spring chicken he was.

Their songs are very catchy and they have come on a long way since I saw them many years ago at The Cowley Club singing songs berating the Daily Fail. They sang a song called ‘Football’ which goes “Football Is My Life” and ended with a song called ‘Skinhead’ which was amusingly dedicated to the follically challenged people in the room who have become “Skinheads by default” of which group of people I can boast to be a part of.

In the blink of an eye and a slurp of a pint, their enjoyable set was brought to a close, leaving us to queue for the bar for what seemed like an eternity.

Skurvi:

Jimmy Skurvi – vocals

Liam – bass

Perry – guitar

Matt – drums

Skurvi setlist:

‘Geezer’ (from 2016 ‘Get ‘Em In’ album)

‘Till We Die’ (from 2016 ‘Get ‘Em In’ EP)

‘She’s Coming’ (from 2016 ‘Get ‘Em In’ album)

‘Drunken Nights’ (from 2016 ‘Get ‘Em In’ album)

‘Skum Rises’ (from 2016 ‘Get ‘Em In’ EP)

‘Better Way’ (from 2016 ‘Get ‘Em In’ EP)

‘Her’ (from 2014 ‘Pints Half Full’ EP)

‘Enemy’ (from 2020 ‘Apathetic Apology’ mini album)

‘Gunshots’ (from 2020 ‘Apathetic Apology’ mini album)

‘Football’ (from 2020 ‘Apathetic Apology’ mini album)

‘Never Say Die’ (from 2020 ‘Apathetic Apology’ mini album)

‘Skinhead’ (from 2016 ‘Get ‘Em In’ album)

skurvi.bandcamp.com

The crowd’s anticipation was rewarded by the Cockney Rejects taking to Patterns neon lit stage and launching into a rendition of their classic debut single, ‘Flare And Slippers’. The crowd were totally into it from the get go and the dancefloor was jam packed full of Punks and Skins of all ages dancing to their favourite ‘Oi!’ anthems.

Stinky Turner’s banter was on top form tonight and his brother Mickey’s guitar playing was top notch. In fact, the whole band were on fire (not literally) and it was hard to believe that this was potentially their farewell tour.

Stinky was throwing his trademark boxing shapes on the stage and before we could pick ourselves up off the deck, the band played their legendary song, ‘Bad Man’ which put shivers down my spine. I had just gathered my senses in time to then witness their bootboy anthem ‘War On The Terraces’ which went down a storm with the crowd.

They played a set that lasted over an hour and for me, the time absolutely whizzed by.

Tonight, they were a band totally on top of their game and it’s a shame this could potentially be their last gig in Brighton.

No sooner had The Rejects rang out their last power chord of the night, my wife and I were synchronising our tartan bum flaps and tightening up our boot laces, ready to run down the backstreets for the second time tonight in order to catch Chelsea’s set at The Prince Albert with the song ‘War On The Terraces’ ringing in our ears (Chelsea vs West Ham maybe?)

Cockney Rejects:

Jeff “Stinky” Geggus – vocals

Mick Geggus – guitar

Vince Riordan – bass

Joe Perry Sansome – drums

Cockney Rejects setlist:

‘We Were Never Bothered’ (from 2022 ‘Power Grab’ album)

‘Flares ‘n’ Slippers’ (from 1979 ‘Flares ‘n’ Slippers’ EP)

‘Paper Tiger’ (from 2022 ‘Power Grab’ album)

‘We Are The Firm’ (from 1980 ‘We Are The Firm’ single)

‘Love Being Me’ (from 2012 ‘East End Blitz & Pieces’ album)

‘I’m Not A Fool’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1’ album)

‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’ (from 1981 ‘The Power And The Glory’ album)

‘Urban Guerilla’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Vol. II’ album)

‘The Power And The Glory’ (from 1981 ‘The Power And The Glory’ album)

‘East End’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1’ album)

‘Headbanger’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1’ album)

‘We Can Do Anything’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Vol. II’ album)

‘The Rocker’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Vol. II’ album)

‘Join The Rejects’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1’ album)

‘On The Streets Again’ (from 1981 ‘The Power And The Glory’ album)

‘Greatest Cockney Rip-Off’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Vol. II’ album)

‘Bad Man’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1’ album)

‘War On The Terraces’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Vol. II’ album)

‘Hate Of The City’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Vol. II’ album)

‘Police Car’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1’ album)

‘Oi!,Oi!,Oi!’ (from 1980 ‘Greatest Hits Vol. II’ album)

www.cockneyrejects.com

Whilst the Cockney Rejects were performing their headline set at Patterns, exactly one mile away up at The Prince Albert, the first of two punk bands were also playing their live set at the same time – these being Jack The Lad. This whole set was witnessed by photographer/reviewer Ian Bourn – here’s his account:

The proceedings at The Albert were started with a new outfit for me, Jack The Lad. They had played in Brighton about a year ago with Hung Like Hanratty – missed that night! Jack The Lad play straight-up, honest-to-goodness, old school punk. It’s anthemic and very likeable. Not having seen these guys before, the sound hits you with flavours of early SLF with perhaps more guitar muscle, Angelic Upstarts and a trace of early Sham 69. It was all good!

They opened up with a strong set of three songs, ‘Voices’, ‘Who Is The Enemy’ and ‘Remember’. Damn that was an opening to grab anyone’s attention! The interaction between the band is fabulous. They were clearly enjoying the racket they were making, and so were we!

When Jack The lad started playing, they damn near shook the room and they all burst into life as the set powered along. We then had ‘Leave’, ‘Time For Change’ and ‘‘Ave it!’ The performance from Jack The Lad was slick and precise but without being over the top. I loved how the band members seemed genuinely thrilled to be there supporting Chelsea.

Hailing from various locations, and made up of a previous member of UB42 and a guitar previously owned by Captain Sensible, they are an in-yer-face punk band. The songs are catchy and easy to get into. They engaged well with us in the audience and, yep, they got a great response.

What I did experience was a wonderful, almost joyful set of songs in a punchy set. I’ll never get bored of being in a room full of punks! A self titled ‘Jack The Lad’ was in the set and it all came to a fired up conclusion with ‘Life’s A Riot’.

What an energetic punk band! They gave us songs to dance to, all played well, and played LOUD and some top vocal work! Go see these guys if they play locally. Highly recommended if you like your punk, old school, with a touch of Oi. You won’t be disappointed.

Jack The Lad setlist:

(Intro tape) ‘Who Do You Think You Are Kidding, Mr Hitler?’ (Dad’s Army’ theme) by Bud Flanagan & Orchestra of the Band of the Coldstream Guards

‘Voices’ (from 2019 ‘British Classics’ album)

‘Who’s The Enemy’ (from 2019 ‘British Classics’ album)

‘Remember’ (from 2019 ‘British Classics’ album)

‘Leave’ (unreleased)

‘Time For Change’ (from 2019 ‘British Classics’ album)

‘’Ave It’ (unreleased)

‘Stop Complaining’ (unreleased)

‘Runnin’ Riot’ (Cock Sparrer cover)

‘Guilty’ (unreleased)

‘Get Up’ (unreleased)

‘Jack The Lad’ (unreleased)

‘Wants To Rule The World’ (from 2019 ‘British Classics’ album)

‘Life’s A Riot’ (from 2019 ‘British Classics’ album)

www.facebook.com/JacktheLad1000

Thankfully Ian had covered for us and now it’s back with me, Sonny Tyler, for my account of the set from headliners Chelsea.

1977 Punk legends, Chelsea should need little or no introduction, but I will give you a brief introduction anyway. They actually formed in London in 1976, but three out of the original four members left and went on to form Generation X. Their singer, Gene October quite rightfully persevered and their own brand of melodic punk rock is now known throughout the world.

At one point, MOJO magazine listed one of their singles (‘Right To Work’) one of the best punk singles of all time. Gene also featured heavily in Derek Jarman’s 1977 classic film ‘Jubilee’ alongside well known luminaries of the time such as Adam Ant and Jordan Mooney.

The band has carried on playing extensively over the years with various line up changes and in 2021 they released their 12th studio album by the name of ‘Meanwhile Gardens’ (Westworld Records) to critical acclaim. Even some of their ex members from the past guested on it. This is the band’s first tour date of a forthcoming European tour.

By the time we had made it to The Prince Albert, the venue was packed with Chelsea fans and people who had also made the quick journey from ‘Patterns’ to the gig. I only managed to catch a few songs by the support act, ‘Jack The Lad’ tonight, but I can report that they were very tight and played an enjoyable end to an old school Punk Rock set. I will be sure to check them out in the future.

Chelsea took to the stage and by this time the room was absolutely rammed. Gene October and the boys started with the song ‘Mission Impossible’ followed by the classic ‘Johnny Has No Respect’ which is a stand out for me and I find it hard to believe that it isn’t a classic Punk song from 1977 rather than one that was written in 2015.

The crowd were totally up for it tonight and Gene was feeding off the atmosphere. He is a great frontman and he has the knack of captivating a crowd. Mat Sargent was throwing the machine gun bass guitar shapes and I must say that the whole band were tight and match ready for the European tour that lies ahead.

They ended their set with ‘Urban Kids’ and then came back on for an encore that started with ‘Come On’ and was book ended by the classic ‘Right To Work’. The crowd assembled were enjoying themselves and along with me, had enjoyed a quality set by ‘Chelsea’ in my favourite Brighton venue.

It was a great end to a very busy Friday night and the only backstreets I would be running down from now on were the ones in my dreams in sleepy bye bye land. I can safely report that the score between West Ham vs. Chelsea was a draw.

Chelsea:

Gene October – vocals

Nic Austin – guitar

Mat sargent – bass

Rob Miller – guitar

Steve Grainger – drums

Chelsea setlist:

‘Mission Impossible’ (from 2017 ‘Mission Impossible’ album)

‘Johnny Has No Respect’ (from 2015 ‘Saturday Night Sunday Morning’ album)

‘War Across The Nation’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Running Free’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Only Thinking’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘No-One’s Coming Outside’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘How Do You Know’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘The Loner’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘Evacuate’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Forty People’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Looks Right’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘The Alternative’ (from 1993 ‘The Alternative’ album)

‘Urban Kids’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

(encore)

‘Come On’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘No Flowers’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘I’m On Fire’ (from 1979 ‘Chelsea’ album)

‘No Admission’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation CD version)

‘Last Drink’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Right To Work’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

www.chelseapunkband.com