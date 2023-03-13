Lallana signs new deal with Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed a new one-year deal with Adam Lallana, keeping him at the club until summer 2024.

The club said: “The 34-year-old has made 74 appearances for us since joining from Liverpool in 2020, scoring four goals.”

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am absolutely delighted for Adam. It is an honour for me and the club to continue working with him.”

Lallana said: “When being asked to extend there were two key factors I considered. Firstly, can I still contribute and add value?

“To know how much the club itself wanted me to stay was very touching. I know how smart and strategic these guys are. To know the value they placed on what I can bring really meant a lot.

“Secondly, it was the club itself. From top to bottom this place is a beacon of good practice and I want to be part of it.

“The owner is a genius and his leadership team – people like Paul Barber and David Weir – are making decisions all the time in the best interests of the team and club.

“Then of course our manager, Mr De Zerbi. The faith he’s shown in me personally, I don’t think I could do justice in words to be honest but I’ll try.

“He is special, really special. I’ve been blessed to work with great managers in my career and this guy is right up there.

“He teaches. He inspires. He makes teams and individuals better. He’s the full package. When he said he wanted me to stay longer there was no way I could turn that down.”

Albion added: “Having joined us after winning the Premier League, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup during a six-year spell on Merseyside, the former England international has been a key figure on and off the pitch as we beat our best ever points return in the top-flight on two occasions since his arrival.

“Adam began his career with Southampton, coming through the youth ranks before helping Saints to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League. He would captain his boyhood club, before making the move to Liverpool in 2014.

“Personal accolades have seen him named in the League One (2010-11), Championship (2011-12) and Premier League teams of the year (2013-14), as well as winning the England Player of the Year in 2016.”