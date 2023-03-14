Fantastic Negrito announces Brighton concert

Part love story, part history lesson, Fantastic Negrito’s extraordinary new album, ‘White Jesus Black Problems’, is an exhilarating ode to the power of family and the enduring resilience of our shared humanity. Inspired by the illegal, interracial romance of his seventh generation grandparents—a white indentured servant and an enslaved Black man—in 1750s Virginia, the collection is bold and thought provoking, grappling with racism, capitalism, and the very meaning of freedom itself, all without ever losing sight of the desire and determination at the heart of the tale. While each track could stand easily on its own, stepping back to absorb the album and its companion film in their full context yields a far more transcendent experience, one that challenges our notions of who we are, where we come from, and where we’re headed.

Born Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, Negrito grew up in an orthodox Muslim household in Oakland, CA. After a car crash nearly robbed him of his ability to play guitar, he began an unlikely redemption arc in 2015, when he won the first NPR Tiny Desk Contest. In the years to come, Negrito would go on to take home three consecutive GRAMMYs for ‘Best Contemporary Blues Album’, tour with everyone from Sturgill Simpson to Chris Cornell, collaborate with the likes of Sting and E-40, launch his own Storefront Records label, perform at nearly every major festival on the map, and found the Revolution Plantation, an urban farm aimed at youth education and empowerment. Fantastic Negrito just received his 4th Grammy nomination, ‘Best American Roots Performance’, for the song ‘Oh Betty’ from ‘White Jesus Black Problems’.

Last month (February), the Brighton & Hove News Music Team travelled up to London in order to attend the special screening of the ‘White Jesus Black Problems’ film along with an acoustic live performance. You can read our review HERE.

You can currently watch the whole ‘White Jesus Black Problems’ film HERE. The album of the same name can be located HERE.

Fantastic Negrito has now announced five UK tour dates, the first of which will be here in Brighton (courtesy of Lout Promotions) at Chalk on Wednesday 31st May. You can purchase your tickets from 10am tomorrow (15th March) from HERE, HERE or HERE.

