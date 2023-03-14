BREAKING NEWS

Richard Osman 'plays it cool' and asks for bus honour for his grandad

Posted On 14 Mar 2023 at 10:28 am
TV presenter Richard Osman has responded to Brighton buses’ offer to discuss honouring him on one of their buses by suggesting his grandfather would be a better choice.

The Pointless quiz creator jokingly told the bus company he would like a bus named after him during an episode of Pointless Celebrities while introducing a round about other people whose names have appeared on the front of buses.

Brighton and Hove Bus Company replied yesterday, officially inviting him to come in and talk to them.

But this morning, he instead said his grandad, who was “born and bred” in Brighton, would be a more worthy choice.

He said: “I think my wonderful Grandad would be more deserving of the honour. Born and bred Brightonian, St. Dunstans, Sussex Police. Let’s talk!”

To watch the episode, and see how many famous Brighton bus names you can identify, click here.

  1. Daniel Harris 14 March 2023 at 10.59am Reply

    Haha he responded fab. Big links to Brighton he mentions us alot

