Richard Osman ‘plays it cool’ and asks for bus honour for his grandad

TV presenter Richard Osman has responded to Brighton buses’ offer to discuss honouring him on one of their buses by suggesting his grandfather would be a better choice.

Ok, ok, I need to play this cool. https://t.co/2ddafZEYWT — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 14, 2023

The Pointless quiz creator jokingly told the bus company he would like a bus named after him during an episode of Pointless Celebrities while introducing a round about other people whose names have appeared on the front of buses.

Brighton and Hove Bus Company replied yesterday, officially inviting him to come in and talk to them.

But this morning, he instead said his grandad, who was “born and bred” in Brighton, would be a more worthy choice.

He said: “I think my wonderful Grandad would be more deserving of the honour. Born and bred Brightonian, St. Dunstans, Sussex Police. Let’s talk!”

