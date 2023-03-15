Cheltenham joy for Tony Bloom as Albion prepare for Palace

Energumene owned by Albion chairman Tony Bloom has won the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham

Bloom told ITV he had a ‘few quid’ on with ITV reporting pre race a punter had lumped £400,000 on the horse to win.

When presenter Ed Chamberlain asked the Seagulls owner if he was going to the match at the Amex Bloom confirmed he was and that the team were in good form and were unlucky not to beat Palace at Selhurst Park last month.

Albion take on Crystal Palace at the Amex this evening at 7:30pm in the Premier League.