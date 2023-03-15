BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Crystal Palace 0

Posted On 15 Mar 2023 at 8:50 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Solly March has scored again, smashing home a terrific pass by Kaoru Mitoma, to give Albion a first-half lead against Palace at the Amex.

Mitoma played the ball in to March who was inside the area and made no mistake for the only goal of the half.

The visitors pushed forward from kick-off but it wasn’t too long before Albion asserted themselves after three Palace corners in the first 10 minutes.

Cheick Doucoure was shown the only yellow card so far for a tough tackle as Palace looked to disrupt the home side’s possession and quick passing.

Alexis Mac Allister looked as though he might life the crowd just before the break with a long-distance strike but instead he blasted the ball high over the bar.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com