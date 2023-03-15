Half time with Hodges – Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Crystal Palace 0

Solly March has scored again, smashing home a terrific pass by Kaoru Mitoma, to give Albion a first-half lead against Palace at the Amex.

Mitoma played the ball in to March who was inside the area and made no mistake for the only goal of the half.

The visitors pushed forward from kick-off but it wasn’t too long before Albion asserted themselves after three Palace corners in the first 10 minutes.

Cheick Doucoure was shown the only yellow card so far for a tough tackle as Palace looked to disrupt the home side’s possession and quick passing.

Alexis Mac Allister looked as though he might life the crowd just before the break with a long-distance strike but instead he blasted the ball high over the bar.