Work to start soon on final phase of £13m Valley Gardens scheme

Construction is due to start soon on the third and final phase of the £13 million Valley Gardens project after the final public consultation.

Brighton and Hove City Council consulted on draft traffic regulation orders (TRO) to authorise changes to parking, bus lanes and traffic management over the past couple of months.

Some 62 responses were received, according to a report to the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee last night (Tuesday 14 March).

Of those, 57 supported the proposals and five contained objections, with three of the objections from the same person.

Green councillor Steve Davis said that the final stage of the project was a “real legacy” for the administration that he had been “incredibly proud to be part of”.

At the final meeting of the committee before the council elections in May, Councillor Davis thanked Labour and Conservative councillors for their support and “collegiate” working behind the scenes.

Labour councillor Gary Wilkinson said: “The vision for Valley Gardens, which was started by Labour, was to enhance the area’s green spaces and create new public spaces for people to spend time in, which will be linked together to create a single continuous public park.

“Simplifying the surrounding road layout and creating dedicated and connected walking and cycling routes will make travelling around the area safe and accessible for residents, commuters and visitors, in the most sustainable way.

“Phase three of the Valley Gardens scheme will improve access to public transport services and ease of movement throughout the area while improving access to the seafront.”

Councillor Wilkinson was concerned about narrow pavements and shared space as he feared pedestrians might walk into cycle lanes.

Council officials said that he could take a closer look at the plans and raise any concerns that he might have with them.

Green councillor Jamie Lloyd quipped that the Valley Gardens scheme was described as a “Green vanity project” by former Labour council leader Warren Morgan.

He said: “Apparently – this is quite funny – I had no idea that Valley Gardens is also a Green vanity project as described by someone called Councillor Warren Morgan back in God knows when.

“I thought that the first time that phrase was used was at ‘budget council’ but, apparently, it has a long and august history in this city.

“I must get a T-shirt made with it on.”

In her party’s defence, Councillor Nancy Platts said that the project had a “great champion” in former Labour councillor Gill Mitchell.

The final phase of the project is about to start two and a half years after work finished on the first and second phases in September 2020.

New segregated cycle lanes are planned to run from Victoria Gardens to the seafront through new pedestrianised areas in front of the Royal Pavilion and south of Old Steine.

Plans include a T-junction and traffic lights to replace the Aquarium Roundabout and outdoor events space.

Phase three was originally slated to cost £7.8 million but the bill has now risen to almost £13 million because of significant delays partly caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The council agreed to borrow an extra £5 million in January last year to add to the £6 million government funding through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and the £1.84 million that the council had already committed to the scheme.

The redrawing of road layouts has gone through several incarnations and councils of all political colours since it was first mooted more than 15 years ago by Gill Mitchell.

Councillors unanimously agreed to authorise the construction of the new road layout and park area.