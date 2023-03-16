Residents protected as parking prohibited on Elm Grove pavements

Elm Grove residents will be pleased that, at long last, work can finally begin to put a stop to parking on pavements and verges there, following years of efforts from both residents and Greens.

Following consultation, council officers are now able to bring a prohibition order into place to restrict parking on the pavement.

Residents in Elm Grove have been plagued by pavement parking for many years, with several near misses involving small children coming outside their homes.

Residents have seen cars driving along the pavement on numerous occasions but action taken by the police is unlikely, even with video footage submitted.

The order agreed last month will mean that there is a new “traffic regulation order” (TRO) in place restricting this activity. Signage is being created and should go up within the next two months.

Drivers with vehicles parked there will be given time to move their vehicles before penalties for breaking the order begin.

The case for this measure is clear. The increasing number of vehicles blocking pavements means the walk to school is riddled with danger.

People on foot, some with small children and/or pushing buggies, are forced into the road which risks them being hit by oncoming traffic.

A Living Streets survey found that 80 per cent of parents and carers said they would feel safer allowing their children to walk to school if they didn’t have to worry about cars and vans being parked on the pavement.

Pavement parking is just as much of a problem for disabled people. Vehicles on pavements make can make navigating the streets too challenging to even attempt for residents with sight and mobility issues, with 95 per cent saying that they have had problems.

A person in a wheelchair is essentially stuck when their path is blocked by a car or van. It is sad but hardly surprising that a half of all wheelchair users don’t go out because of their concerns around vehicles on pavements.

The Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) argues that vehicles blocking pavements are in breach of the 2010 Equality Act, as it puts blind and partially sighted people at a substantial disadvantage.

As well as impeding the path of some of our most vulnerable residents, pavement parking damages our city’s footways and can lead to higher maintenance costs.

However, as it stands, councils outside London do not have the powers to address the problem. Two years ago, the House of Commons Transport Select Committee recommended a ban on pavement parking across England along with an awareness campaign around the negative effects of vehicles parking on the pavement.

A public consultation on pavement parking followed. Residents have naturally been frustrated by delays so far but, despite the clear consensus between Greens and residents, there has been opposition.

As Greens, we have had to consistently push Labour and Conservative colleagues to take this issue seriously.

Labour delayed the work in Elm Grove by tiptoeing around drivers parking anti-socially, rather than prioritising the safety needs of residents and pedestrians.

And despite over two years passing since the Tory government’s consultation ended, a response has yet to be published.

Greens have written to the government asking for local authorities to be given the powers to enforce a ban on pavement parking. In lieu of this, we have taken what actions we can and believe it will be a significant improvement.

It’s imperative that the greater threat to our residents of the inconsiderate and dangerous practice of parking on pavements comes under the spotlight.

We need to put pressure on the government to finish what they started, that is, to give local authorities powers to fine drivers who carry out this dangerous and anti-social practice, in the hope of putting a stop to it.

So, ward councillors are celebrating the fact that Elm Grove – a street with a school at the heart of it – will no longer be blighted by vehicles on the pavement.

However, we look forward to the day that we can protect all our pavements so that residents can walk and wheel safely across our city.

Councillor Elaine Hills is the Green joint chair of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.