Five things things we’re excited about as Brighton & Hove Albion prepare for Grimsby in the FA Cup

Posted On 18 Mar 2023 at 9:25 pm
1) It’s the first ever FA Cup Quarter Final match to be played in Brighton. The competition is 151 years old.

2) It’s Albion’s first home FA Cup Quarter Final since 12th March 1983. When the Seagulls beat Norwich at the Goldstone Ground and won with a Jimmy Case goal in the clubs first ever sixth round match.

3) Grimsby last appeared in the sixth round 84 years ago in 1939.

4) Should Grimsby manage to beat the Albion they will become the first fourth tier team to reach a semi final since the introduction of the fourth division in the 1960’s. Although Tottenham won the Cup as non- league side in the year the Albion were formed in 1901.

5) If the match goes to a penalty shoot out it will the first ever at the Amex

