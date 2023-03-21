Brighton and Hove Albion face Man Utd in Women’s FA Cup semi-final

Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn away to Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

The FA said today (Tuesday 21 April): “The ties will take place on Sunday 16 April, with winning clubs collecting £50,000 from the competition prize fund and the losing teams getting £12,500.”

The kick-off time and ticket information will be published shortly.

Aston Villa take on Chelsea in the other semi-final.

Albion won their place in the semi-finals by beating Birmingham City 2-0 in the quarter-finals at St Andrew’s.

Albion scored twice in four minutes, with Poppy Pattinson and Danielle Carter both finding the net.

Pattinson put the Seagulls in front from a corner before Carter converted a penalty to cement the win.

Manchester United went through after winning 3-1 at Albion’s near neighbours, Lewes, at the Dripping Pan.

When the Rooks were 2-0 down, they battled back into the game. Emily Kraft pounced on an error by Mary Earps. The ball fell to Kraft on the edge of the box and the forward lobbing it over the United keeper’s head.

The hosts’ hopes were dashed though when substitute Nikita Parris managed a tidy finish from a tight angle in the 89th minute made sure of United’s progress.