Hustings organisers exclude Independent candidates

The smaller and newer political parties have criticised the organisers of a university election hustings for excluding them.

Sussex University plans to host hustings for four of the political parties that are fielding candidates in the Brighton and Hove City Council election.

Only three of the four parties are currently represented in the town hall – although there are seven independent councillors.

The Friends of Brighton and Hove founder Laura King said that she was disappointed that her group would not be included despite being a registered party with the Electoral Commission.

The organisers are also excluding the Trade Union Socialist Coalition (TUSC) and Brighton and Hove Independents, saying that none polled 3 per cent of the vote at the 2019 local elections.

The university said that the event was smaller than the general election hustings in 2019 and that this had led to limits on candidates attending.

Ms King said: “I am disappointed that despite all the talk of democracy and commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, the decision has been taken to deny Sussex students access to the full spectrum of local voting options for May 2023, including Independents.

“I also believe it is inappropriate that the manager in charge of political hustings is a serving Labour councillor in another town so how can the university claim to offer political impartiality?

“I have since been told that in many universities, the students union run their own student hustings which sounds a much more democratic idea.

“It is pretty outrageous, even if it is up to Sussex how they do things. And knowing how big a deal fairness is to most students.”

The university’s associate director of public affairs is a Labour councillor in Kent.

The Brighton and Hove Independents founder, Councillor Bridget Fishleigh, was also disappointed that her group has been excluded.

Councillor Fishleigh topped the poll in Rottingdean in the 2019 elections and registered Brighton and Hove Independents as a party with the Electoral Commission last year.

She said: “For a place of learning to close itself off to new and fresh ideas seems counterintuitive.

“For a supposedly progressive organisation, this decision indicates that the university is entrenched in old politics. It doesn’t seem like the powers that be are in touch with the political mood in our city.

“The hustings would have been a good opportunity to talk about the horrendously high rents the university charges students who live on campus.

“It’s no surprise that they choose to live in HMOs in the city which are hundreds of pounds cheaper a month.”

TUSC was formed in 2010 and fielded candidates in the 2011 and 2015 council elections and in the Hollingdean and Stanmer by-election in 2021.

David Maples, from TUSC, said: “All democratic parties should have the opportunity of a hearing. It should be the voters who decide where the votes go rather than unexpected individuals.

“We look forward to having the opportunity to engage with all voters across the city including students at the universities.”

Sussex University said: “As with previous local elections, the University of Sussex is hosting a hustings event on campus ahead of polling day in partnership with our students’ Politics Society.

“To ensure fairness and impartiality, and in keeping with previous election hustings, we and the Politics Society have followed the Electoral Commission’s non-selective hustings good practice recommendations and invited candidates from parties who polled over 3 per cent of votes in the 2019 local elections to participate.

“We look forward to a robust debate in which a diverse range of views can be aired and discussed.”

Independents and TUSC have also not been invited to a “transport and travel hustings” organised for Wednesday 5 April at 7pm at the Brighthelm Centre.

When asked, the organisers Bricycles said that it was because they were not fielding candidates in all wards.

Three candidates have been billed to appear – Hannah Allbrooke, from the Greens, Birgit Miller, from Labour, and Paul Chandler, from the Liberal Democrats.

The Conservative Party was also invited but did not put forward a candidate to attend the event which is to be chaired by the energy and sustainability engineer Abigail Dombey.

To book a free place at the hustings, visit the Bricycles Eventbrite page here.