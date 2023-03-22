Lyra announces debut UK tour including Brighton date

LYRA, who was last seen in Brighton as part of Brighton & Hove Pride’s Fabuloso in Preston Park last August (Review HERE) has announced her brand new single ‘You’ ahead of her debut UK headline tour next month, which kicks off in Aberdeen on 15th April with 10 dates nationwide, including a Brighton concert at the Concorde 2 on Wednesday 26th April.

Written about the connection between two strangers that meet and find a spark that shines so bright it lifts you out of darkness and back into life, Lyra explains: “The song is about finding someone when you thought you were broken, that you were unlovable”.

Arriving just ahead of her first ever UK headline tour, ‘You’ is the first glimpse of new music from the Irish star this year. Channelling her seismic powerhouse vocals with pop-driven hooks, the new track is an infectious, dancefloor-focused track that sees LYRA continue her stellar trajectory.

‘You’ is written and arranged by LYRA and produced by Scott Rosser. Speaking about the record LYRA added: “I wrote this one about the spark that creates a fire inside of you. We all know that exciting feeling of finding new love so I wanted to bring that excitement onto the dance floor”.

LYRA’s previous releases have proved to be constant hits on Irish radio and charts, and she has achieved huge success at home with her tracks ‘Falling’, ‘Lose My Mind’ and the smash John Gibbons collaboration ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ which reached the Top 10 in the official UK dance charts, No.3 in the Shazam Charts, No.1 in the Irish Breakers Chart and achieved 45 million global radio impacts.

Following an extensive live run with Westlife last year, LYRA is now set to bring her signature vocals and energetic live show to UK cities in April for her debut UK headline tour.

LYRA UK TOUR DATES 2023:

APRIL

15 ABERDEEN Lemon Tree

16 GLASGOW Saint Luke’s

18 NEWCASTLE Cluny

19 MANCHESTER Gorilla

21 NOTTINGHAM Bodega Social Club

22 LEEDS Wardrobe

23 CARDIFF The Globe

25 BIRMINGHAM Institute 2

26 BRIGHTON Concorde 2

28 LONDON Bush Hall

Tour tickets are available from HERE and tickets for the Brighton concert are also available HERE and HERE.

