Portslade councillor announces re-election bid as independent



An independent councillor who quit Labour in protest at anti-Semitism has announced that he will be standing for re-election.

Peter Atkinson currently sits as an independent councillor for North Portslade on Brighton and Hove City Council.

He left the Labour Party in August 2021 in protest to the party’s decision to reinstate another councillor, Anne Pissaridou, who had previously been suspended over allegations of anti-Semitism.

Cllr Pissaridou was subsequently expelled for belonging to an organisation banned by Labour. She also now sits as an independent in the same ward and has not yet announced if she will also restand or no.

He said the decision to stand again as an independent was influenced by a “newfound freedom” to represent his constituents without party loyalty.

Cllr Atkinson said: “I’ve been overwhelmed and humbled at the number of residents who have contacted me asking me to stand again – even on the bus.

“It’s a challenging role, particularly as I still work almost full time but in some ways I think still working keeps me grounded.

“I’m taking absolutely nothing for granted.

“This election will be difficult and demanding as I’m on my own but I will knuckle down, work hard and hope that people recognise my ongoing commitment to the residents of North Portslade and Mile Oak.

“I was asked if I would re-join Labour but to me that would have been hypocritical.

“I left on a point of principle and to re-join would suggest I was only doing so to access resources of a party machine.

“That didn’t seem right to me. I also discovered a new-found freedom as an independent councillor to fully represent the North Portslade and Mile Oak community.”

Cllr Atkinson first stood in North Portslade in 2015 and won by only 98 votes.

In 2019, he stood again and increased his majority to almost 900 votes.