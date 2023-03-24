Union reps found not guilty of blocking road during bin strike



Three union reps and members were found not guilty of blocking bin lorries coming out of a depot during a bin strike after the CPS offered no evidence.

A court heard this morning that the action actually took place on private property, and so no public highway was obstructed.

A bin lorry drive-by and demonstration took place outside Brighton Magistrates this morning before the trio – dubbed the GMB Three by their union – appeared in court.



Gary Palmer, 62, Declan Macintyre, 56, and Carl Turner, 64, had always denied being on public land when they blocked bin lorries in Hailsham during a strike of bin workers in May 2022.

Speaking outside court, Mr Palmer described the case against them as an “awful waste of public money”.

He said: “Clearly the prosecution hadn’t looked at the evidence they were going to use against us. It’s ludicrous.

“It shows a wilful want to go ahead to try and prosecute without actually thinking about it and I think that was an anti trade union action.

“No one had the common sense to say ‘No this shouldn’t be going forward.’

“Ten months and an awful waste of public money.”

In June last year, Palmer, from Brighton, and Macintyre, from Hove, and Carl Turner from Bexhill were charged with wilful obstruction of a highway at Amberstone Road depot in Hailsham on 27 May.

GMB members were striking as part of a pay dispute with Biffa, which runs waste services for Wealden District Council.

Mr Palmer said outside court that the GMB issued notice today at 10am to the same depot for strike action over bullying and harassment as a result of the earlier strikes.

He said the court’s decision gave “clarity” for future action on behalf of GMB members.

The prosecuting lawyer Mr Concanan said there were videos of the incident which show “with all possible clarity” that the three defendants were standing in front of the gateway and therefore were on private property, not a public highway.

The lawyer for the defence Mr Stoughton said in court: “This case was full of holes, and I am very grateful that these three gentlemen of great character can put this behind them.”

Each of the three defendants were awarded £20 in travel costs.

Mark Turner, GMB branch secretary said: “The continuation of the case against the ‘GMB Three’ is frankly a waste of public money.

“All those who believe in human rights, the right to freedom of assembly and protest should be watching this case closely.

“It is a blatant attempt by employers and the state to remove the rights of those who wish to protest.

“The ‘GMB Three’ robustly deny the allegations against them.

“The way to resolve industrial disputes is for employers to take their employees’ concerns seriously and negotiate meaningfully with the GMB.

“Heavy handed tactics to use the law to stifle this sort of peaceful protest resolves nothing.”