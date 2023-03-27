BREAKING NEWS

CCTV released in bike theft investigation

Posted On 27 Mar 2023 at 11:41 am
By :
Comment: 0


Detectives investigating the theft of a bike from Portslade are looking to identify this man.

The bike was taken from Carlton Terrace, on Tuesday, 14 February.

A report was received of a bike having been stolen from outside the Aldi store at around 6.15pm.

Investigating officers would like to speak to this individual as part of their enquiries.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1399 of 14/02.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com