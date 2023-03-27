CCTV released in bike theft investigation



Detectives investigating the theft of a bike from Portslade are looking to identify this man.

The bike was taken from Carlton Terrace, on Tuesday, 14 February.

A report was received of a bike having been stolen from outside the Aldi store at around 6.15pm.

Investigating officers would like to speak to this individual as part of their enquiries.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1399 of 14/02.