Giant refugee puppet to visit Brighton

Posted On 29 Mar 2023 at 9:24 am
Little Amal


A giant puppet of a child refugee is to visit Brighton for the first time tomorrow for a walk along the beach.

Little Amal, designed to highlight the plight of child refugees, became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester in 2021.

Tomorrow evening, she will walk along the beach from the columns in the piazza next to the i360, and people are being invited to join her from 6pm.

Before the walk, the 3.5m high puppet will be introduced to children and families who have sought safety and asylum in the UK.

The visit has been organised with help from local people and organisations which help refugees including Fitzherbert Community Hub, Voices in Exile, Together with Refugees and Brighton Table Tennis Club.

This afternoon, a workshop is being held at Brighton Table Tennis Club for people to make origami boats to welcome Amal to Brighton. Sign up here.

