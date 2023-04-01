Premier League Match Day 28 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Danny Welbeck starts up front as Evan Ferguson appears to be rested.

Jason Steele continues in goal and Adam Webster finds himself back on the bench as Albion look to pull ahead of Brentford in the race for a place in Europe.

Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento are unavailable. Sarmiento was injured on international duty for Ecuador and will miss several games during a busy April.

Brentford are one of only six sides to have beaten Brighton in the league this season, with both clubs on 42 points.

The Seagulls, in seventh place, have played two fewer games and have a better goal difference.

A win could lift Albion to sixth place after Manchester City thumped Liverpool 4-1 in the 12.30pm kick-off.

Three points would put Albion four points behind fourth-place Tottenham – and with two games in hand.