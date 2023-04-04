Premier League Match Day 29 – AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Evan Ferguson returns to the starting line up as the Seagulls look to achieve a rare victory at the Vitality Stadium and move within four points of Saturday’s opponents Tottenham Hotspur.

Adam Webster returns to the defence at the expense of Levi Colwill who is on the bench for the match which is due to kick off at 7.45pm.

Brighton are sixth in the table, with 43 points from 26 games.

Bournemouth, in 17th, are one place and one point above the relegation zone, with 27 points from 28 matches.