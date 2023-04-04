BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match Day 29 – AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Posted On 04 Apr 2023 at 7:05 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Evan Ferguson returns to the starting line up as the Seagulls look to achieve a rare victory at the Vitality Stadium and move within four points of Saturday’s opponents Tottenham Hotspur.

Adam Webster returns to the defence at the expense of Levi Colwill who is on the bench for the match which is due to kick off at 7.45pm.

Brighton are sixth in the table, with 43 points from 26 games.

Bournemouth, in 17th, are one place and one point above the relegation zone, with 27 points from 28 matches.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com