Police officer charged with sex attack to appear in Brighton court

A Sussex Police officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault is due to appear before the bench in Brighton in just over two weeks’ time.

The officer was also charged with causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent on a woman known to him.

The force said this afternoon (Wednesday 5 April): “Daniel Julian, 45, has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent on a woman known to him.

“This is alleged to have occurred in Kent on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

“Julian, a police constable, is suspended from duty.

“The alleged offences happened off duty.

“He will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 21 April.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”