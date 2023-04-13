Body found after Storm Noa sea search



A body has been found washed up on the beach after a major search for a missing person during Storm Noa yesterday.

The coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat searched from about 4pm yesterday until nightfall after reports of someone in the stormy seas, resuming at first light today.

But sadly the search was called off after a body was found on Saltdean beach at about 8.15am.

No details of the person have been released, but The Times reports they are believed to be a teenage boy.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services investigated a report of a person in the sea off Brighton Palace Pier on Wednesday, April 12.

“Searches were conducted by RNLI Lifeboats, volunteers, and the HM Coastguard helicopter, as well as by Coastguards and Sussex Police officers on shore.

“Sadly, a body was found on the beach at Saltdean at about 8.15am on Thursday, April 13.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, and further updates will be provided in due course.”

The person was reported to have been seen in the water near the Palace Pier and Albion Groyne yesterday.

The RNLI at Brighton was initially asked to head for the area but the conditions – with Storm Noa battering the Sussex coast – were outside the operational limits for Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat.

The all-weather lifeboat from Newhaven and Shoreham were dispatched supported by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent and land-based police and volunteer coastguard teams from Newhaven, Shoreham and Littlehampton.

There were unconfirmed reports that someone jumped or was swept from the Albion Groyne.

Conditions at sea were described as “a bit lumpy” but the search was extensive given the credibility of the initial reports.

High tide was at about 4.15pm yesterday and sunset shortly before 8pm when continuing to search tends to become much harder.

The area remained covered by a Met Office yellow wind warning until late yesterday, with Storm Noa gusting at close to 60mph at times along the Sussex coast and bringing some heavy rain.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency told the PA (Press Association) news agency: “HM Coastguard’s Newhaven, Littlehampton and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams, alongside Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI all-weather lifeboats, Sussex Police and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-Solent are co-ordinating a search for a possible person in the water at Brighton Palace Pier following concerns first raised to emergency services shortly before 4pm.”

The Brighton RNLI lifeboat was called into action shortly after 4pm on Tuesday to reports of a woman face down in the water near Banjo Groyne – to the west of Brighton Marina.

She was reached quickly by the inshore lifeboat crew and an RNLI volunteer had to climb into the water as she was too close to the shore to be reached from the vessel.

She was handed over to the South East Coast Ambulance Service and paramedics tried to revive her but she was later declared to have died.

Property believed to belong to the woman was found to the west of where she was brought ashore.

Sussex Police said: “Her next of kin have been informed. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”