Brighton campaigners found guilty of public nuisance over M25 protest

Four campaigners from Insulate Britain, including two from Brighton, have been found guilty by a jury in the first of three trials for causing on a charge of causing a public nuisance.

The four were among 12 people arrested for blocking junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley interchange, in September 2021 just before the COP26 climate conference.

A jury at Hove Crown Court took less than half an hour to reach a unanimous guilty verdict.

Alex Rodger, 33, of Ditchling Road, Brighton, and Venetia Carter, 58, of Sutherland Road, Brighton, denied causing a public nuisance by obstructing the motorway.

They were tried alongside Cathy Eastburn, 55, of St Gerard’s Close, London, and Cameron Ford, 32, of The Homing, Cambridge, who also denied the charge.

Judge Stephen Mooney said that he did not intend to jail the four but was considering a community sentence involving unpaid work.

He said that he wanted to know their means because they would be expected to foot the bill for the four-day trial. The full cost could run into tens of thousands of pounds.

The trial is the first of three trials resulting from arrests made on the day, with a number of other trials arising from similar protests also due to take place starting from Monday (24 April).

They were initially arrested for obstructing the highway and later arrested for “obstructing the public from exercising their right of free passage along the highway”.

Counsel for the prosecution were Alex Young and Kate Temple-Mabe. Raj Chada represented Alex Rodger while Venetia Carter, Catherine Eastburn and Cameron Ford represented themselves.

All four were remanded on bail to be sentenced on Friday 5 June.