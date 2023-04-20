Do councillors need training? Debate!

Just seven out of 54 councillors attended social media training over the past year even though their tweets and Facebook posts have led to a number of complaints.

The low number was revealed as a Brighton and Hove City Council committee debated standards and complaints.

And views differed about the usefulness of various sorts of training – or indoctrination, as it was referred to by a former leader of the council.

Councillor Daniel Yates, a former Labour leader, questioned whether newly elected councillors needed training, saying that he mostly learnt on the job.

He told the council’s Audit and Standards Committee that attending introductory training was not a sign of competence.

Councillor Yates, who previously chaired the committee, said that he undertook training only for a limited number of roles where specialist knowledge was useful – in particular, planning, procurement and standards.

He said: “It is possible to avoid indoctrination and still be competent – and, of course, the level of competence required of a councillor is pretty close to zero, as is evidenced by the fact you just need to stand for election and get more votes than anyone else.

“There is no measure of skill, ability or competence required. To try to train somebody up to do the job once they’ve achieved the threshold is quite difficult for some people.

“So anything you can do to find out about what they want to learn rather than what you want to teach them might help get some better engagement.”

At Brighton Town Hall, he criticised the idea that new councillors should have to take three or four days off work for lots of training “they didn’t know they wanted or needed”.

Conservative councillor Dee Simson said that new councillors coming in after the local elections next month should be offered training.

She said: “It’s great we have new councillors coming on, very keen and enthusiastic and wanting to get on with what they’ve stood for. But sometimes they don’t always realise there are procedures.

“They can’t just run riot and do what they want to do. They have to toe the line a bit.”

The committee was told that two more complaints had been received last month about the behaviour of councillors on social media.

Although during the annual review of complaints for 2022, Councillor Yates said that the volume of complaints relating to social media posts had fallen.

According to the review, the council received 26 complaints about councillors last year, down from 36 in 2021 and 33 in 2020.

The town hall meeting was told that members were repeatedly invited to a 90-minute online social media training session with a specialist external trainer but just seven out of 54 attended.

The training had even been tailored for the council and its “vibrant” politics, councillors were told.

Green councillor Pete West said that councillors who did not attend training should be required to explain why. He added that he did not take up the offer because he did not use social media.

Councillor West said: “I feel we need to be insistent with members and they should have to give a reason for not wishing to turn up.”