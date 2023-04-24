BREAKING NEWS

Police publish pictures of man suspected of flashing on bus

Posted On 24 Apr 2023 at 5:58 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Police want to speak to this man about an incident of indecent exposure on a bus on Good Friday

Police have published security camera pictures of a man who is suspected of flashing on a number 7 bus.

Sussex police released the pictures today (Monday 24 April) as they try to trace the man who is alleged to have exposed himself on Good Friday.

The force said: “Do you recognise this man?

“We’d like to speak to him in relation to an incident of indecent exposure on a bus in Brighton.

“It happened on the number 7 bus at around 8.25pm on Friday 7 April.

Police want to speak to this man about an incident of indecent exposure on a bus on Good Friday

“The suspect boarded the bus at Trafalgar Street and alighted at Osmond Road.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man pictured has information that could assist their ongoing inquiries and ask him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

“They’d also like to speak to any witnesses who were travelling on the bus at that time.

“Please contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1400 of 07/04 with any information.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com