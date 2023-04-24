Police publish pictures of man suspected of flashing on bus

Police have published security camera pictures of a man who is suspected of flashing on a number 7 bus.

Sussex police released the pictures today (Monday 24 April) as they try to trace the man who is alleged to have exposed himself on Good Friday.

The force said: “Do you recognise this man?

“We’d like to speak to him in relation to an incident of indecent exposure on a bus in Brighton.

“It happened on the number 7 bus at around 8.25pm on Friday 7 April.

“The suspect boarded the bus at Trafalgar Street and alighted at Osmond Road.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man pictured has information that could assist their ongoing inquiries and ask him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

“They’d also like to speak to any witnesses who were travelling on the bus at that time.

“Please contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1400 of 07/04 with any information.”