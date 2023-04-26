Armed police swoop on teenage boy with airsoft guns

Armed police tackled a teenage boy who was reported to have been carrying a firearm in Portslade this afternoon (Wednesday 26 April).

They confiscated two airsoft weapons – similar to paintball guns – from the youngster although Sussex Police said that he was not arrested.

One witness said that the boy looked as though he was carrying air rifles.

A police helicopter was spotted circling around the Mile Oak area and social media was teeming with questions about police cars in Valley Road and Fox Way.

The force said: “We responded swiftly to reports of a man carrying a firearm in Downsview Road, Portslade, today at 4.30pm.

“Firearms officers were sent to the scene as our priority is always public safety and inquiries established the suspect was a 15-year-old boy who was carrying two airsoft weapons.

“No one was harmed. The boy was not arrested but was given words of advice by officers regarding his actions and the weapons were seized.”