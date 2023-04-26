Heaven 17 announce 40th anniversary tour for ‘The Luxury Gap’

Heaven 17 have today announced a very special UK tour to perform their celebrated and acclaimed 1983 album ‘The Luxury Gap’. The tour includes a Sussex concert which this time around will be at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on on Monday 13th November.

Hailing from Sheffield, Heaven 17 are one of the most important British post-punk bands. Heaven 17’s second album ‘The Luxury Gap’ in 1983 was the moment when everything just clicked into place to overwhelming effect. It undoubtedly became a pop masterpiece.

The trio convinced their sceptical record company that ‘Temptation’ had to be the next single. A duet between Glenn Gregory and Carol Kenyon, this song of lust, brilliantly framed by a musical structure, stormed the charts and remains a momentous classic to this day. The album itself went to reach No.4 and cemented Heaven 17 as one of the most important British post-punk bands.

40 years later ‘The Luxury Gap’ Heaven 17’s sly, post-modern critique of modern society has never sounded so resonant, nor been so necessary. On the celebratory tour Glenn Gregory said:

“When we were writing and recording the tracks for our second album ‘The Luxury Gap’ we were energised by the critical success of our first album ‘Penthouse And Pavement’. We wanted to make the new songs stand up and stand out. We wanted to write songs that people would take to their hearts.

40 years later our audience are still loving those songs and we are very excited to be touring our most successful album ‘The Luxury Gap’. Come on and jump aboard the Heaven 17 time machine, let’s party like it’s 1983”

The Luxury Gap’ is a really solid album. It’s packed with all killers and no fillers! The tracklist reads:

‘Crushed By The Wheels Of Industry’

‘Who’ll Stop The Rain’

‘Let Me Go’

‘Key To The World’

‘Temptation’

‘Come Live With Me ‘

‘Lady Ice And Mr Hex’

‘We Live So Fast’

‘The Best Kept Secret’

The Band will be covering 13 dates this November performing their masterpiece in full along with some of their classic tracks. Tickets go on sale Friday 28th April at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tour dates:

Thursday 02 November 2023 Leeds O2 Academy

Friday 03 November 2023 Newcastle Boiler Shop

Saturday 04 November 2023 Liverpool O2 Academy

Monday 06 November 2023 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers

Tuesday 07 November 2023 Manchester O2 Ritz

Thursday 09 November 2023 Bournemouth O2 Academy

Friday 10 November 2023 Bristol O2 Academy

Saturday 11 November 2023 Northampton Roadmender

Monday 13 November 2023 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Tuesday 14 November 2023 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Thursday 16 November 2023 Norwich UEA

Friday 17 November 2023 Wolverhampton The Halls

Saturday 18 November 2023 Sheffield O2 Academy

Heaven 17 fans will be pleased to also learn that prior to the special November tour, they will be performing live in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Sunday 21st May. Tickets for that concert can be purchased HERE.

www.heaven17.com