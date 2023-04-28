Candidate profiles – Eight stand for two seats in Whitehawk and Marina

Eight candidates are standing for two seats in Whitehawk and Marina on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. They answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Conservative candidate Paul Wood, 38, is a finance system manager. He said: “I’d like to represent my local community and bring to bear my 20 years of process, systems and people management experience.

“I’d like to advocate at council getting basic council services improved and ensure that our people have the services they need while ensuring that the council doesn’t waste more money on vanity projects and inefficient and ineffective spending.

“This is the ward I live in and where I spent most of my time. I work from home a lot and gym, shop and socialise here.”

He said that the key issues in the ward were

the lack of upkeep with the pavements (weeding) and roads (potholes) in the ward and city-wide

refuse collection and the need to maintain the current scheduling and vastly improve reliability

housing – the availability and quality of social housing

…

Conservative candidate Robb Young, 51, is a managing director. He is on Instagram @robbcape.

He said: “Because I want to halt the decline in Brighton’s appearance. I once had pride in my beautiful city until the unchecked weeds and graffiti took over.

“I went to high school in Whitehawk, had my first game of football in Whitehawk as a seven-year-old – and one of my last as a 32-year-old.”

He said that the key issues in the ward were education and housing.

Labour candidate David McGregor, is a digital services manager. He said: “I grew up on a council estate in Glasgow, living below the poverty line for most of my life.

“It was the policies of the last Labour government that gave me the opportunity for a different path. That option isn’t there for a lot of people today and I can’t sit back and just be irritated by that.

“It is a tough process but I keep going back to the idea that politics needs more people from a working-class background and a more diverse representation of people in local government.

“Whitehawk and Marina has a unique mixture within the ward. Areas like the Bristol Estate feel much like where I grew up, with many of the same challenges.

“But then areas like the Marina are suffering their own issues. Businesses are leaving the area and homes are empty during the winter as they are full-time Airbnbs.

“I feel like we can make a huge impact in the area in the next four years and build on what Labour has done with East Brighton.

“Like much of Brighton (there is) a lack of affordable decent homes. Continually unstable bin collection leads to rubbish in the middle of the street.

“Some areas of this ward have high levels of deprivation and the ‘cost of living crisis’ has hit particularly hard.

“Many residents are enduring food and fuel poverty and statistics show that in Whitehawk particularly residents are more likely to suffer ill health.

“Small businesses are also struggling to survive. We need to look at how we can help and what impact holiday lets are having on the year-round economy.”

Labour candidate Gill Williams, 61, is a lecturer at Brighton University who is standing for re-election to the council.

She said: “A major role of a councillor is to act as a bridge between the council and residents.

“I feel strongly about the importance of making sure that the needs and views of local people are represented to ensure that our communities get their fair share of the right resources and services and that is what I want to do.

“I live locally and spend a lot of time in this ward so I feel very connected.

“I am involved in a number of community groups and initiatives and am in awe at the dedication, liveliness, and commitment of the people in this area and I love being a part of it.

“I would dearly like to continue to work closely with the communities in Whitehawk, Bristol Estate and Manor Farm and welcome the opportunity to get more involved in the Marina neighbourhood.

“Lack of affordable decent homes affects this ward, there is overcrowding and too many people are in temporary accommodation in some parts of the ward.

“Some areas have high levels of deprivation and the ‘cost of living crisis’ has hit hard.

“There is a lack of access for those less able to get around and we need pathways that are easier to navigate and more regular buses.

“Children and young people don’t have the same facilities or opportunities available to them as other parts of the city.

“Anti-social behaviour ranging from drug-related crimes to fly-tipping are persistent problems.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Stewart Stone is a coach. He said: “I believe I have the necessary skill set to be a councillor, based on a combination of skills gained in my professional career, my high energy levels and the desire to improve the lives of all who live in the ward.

“I grew up in Brighton and moved back here in 2020 from Buckinghamshire. I love living in the Marina and relish the prospect of dealing with the very different issues that this newly formed ward offers.

“For Whitehawk, making it more of a community and addressing the concerns of residents regarding leisure facilities.

“Both schools and nursery care facilities can be improved. A major issue for the ward is the development of the gasworks site to ensure harmful chemicals can be removed before building takes place and to monitor closely the pollution from the site working its way into the Marina.

“For the Marina, more incentives are needed to re-open empty offices and restaurants and, as with the rest of the coast, take action to stop sewage discharges.”

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidate Bill North, 70, is a retired lecturer in further education. He wants to be a councillor to “oppose Tory cuts – and the councillors from all parties who carry them out”.

Mr North said: “I live in the ward, have worked in the ward and do most of my shopping in the ward.

“The council has borrowing powers and reserves which can be used for an emergency programme of measures to stop inflation and austerity leading to poverty, cold and homelessness.

“TUSC councillors will put forward immediate emergency measures for the council to take against ‘cost of living’ suffering. No one to be cold. No one to be hungry. No one to be homeless.”

The Green Party is fielding two candidates – Aditi Bhonagiri and Mat Sunderland.

What will you do to get better equipment for the top park in Whitehawk and improve the surrounding area?

Paul Wood said: “I will lobby the council and work with other councillors (or all parties) to ensure that Whitehawk’s interests are served and that funding is allocated to all our public spaces.”

Robb Young said: “Investigate all avenues for funding. Whether that be private sponsorship, charity funding or localised crowdfunding. I have experience of all of these methods.”

Aditi Bhonagiri and Mat Sunderland said: “Whitehawk Way playground is part of the current group of playground improvements being installed through our £3 million playground improvement programme.

“Our manifesto commits to supporting the development of spaces for young people including playgrounds and youth services and we would like to see more work done to improve playgrounds not included in the refurbishment programme.”

David McGregor said: “Over the last four years, East Brighton Labour councillors have continually put effort into getting more areas for the families of Whitehawk.

“There are current plans for a much-needed revamp of the equipment at the top park of Whitehawk but we must go further.

“We need to work with the residents to set up more activities and facilitate more much-needed community spaces while preserving the wonderful orchard and green spaces in the area.”

Gill Williams said: “Your Labour councillors have helped to secure extra funding for the development of the top park project which will mean real quality in design and equipment for top park.

“I am proud to be involved with the Skatepark for Whitehawk initiative and to have played a part in the development of Kingfisher community room.

“I am keen to work with the residents to set up more activities and facilitate more community spaces while of course preserving the wonderful orchard and green spaces.”

Stewart Stone said: “I would need to look into this in more detail once elected but would encourage local businesses and communities to work together to improve these areas.”

Bill North said: “The green spaces around Whitehawk should be preserved for the benefit of all.

“That includes providing and maintaining safe, attractive play areas – especially in places like the top park where most of the nearby homes do not have gardens.

“Children and young people should be consulted and be actively involved at every stage of the process to ensure that their needs are met and their views respected.”

How would you deal with missed rubbish collections?

Paul Wood said: “I will work with the council officers on ensuring that the reporting process for missed collections is in place and known to our residents.

“Also, that the council have solid service level agreements in place with council employees and contractors to fix the issues at source.”

Robb Young said: “Find out why they are missed and solve that problem. Are we under-resourced, poorly planned, no contingency. We need to deal with the root problem, not deal with the after-effects.”

Aditi Bhonagiri and Mat Sunderland said: “We would continue to deliver the city environment modernisation plan that has been progressing over the last few years and is regularly reported to the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

“This includes the introduction of a system to properly manage when collections are missed, introducing new traffic regulation orders for persistently missed rounds and replacing the fleet with new, more reliable electric vehicles.”

David McGregor said: “More reliable rubbish collection will be a top priority for a Labour administration. It has degraded to an unacceptable level over the last couple of years.

“We stepped in to intervene in the last bin strike. We understand the importance of all parties coming together when a dispute arises.

“The system needs an urgent overhaul but, during that process, we will work with Cityclean to help make the rubbish collection more efficient.

“This will include a review of how many and where communal rubbish bins are placed and consult with residents and businesses on where they could be better sited.”

Gill Williams said: “There are regular complaints about missed collections. This is unacceptable and residents shouldn’t have to put up with it. The system simply isn’t working and needs an urgent overhaul.

“It is necessary to focus on working with Cityclean to help make rubbish collection more efficient and how to avoid missing collections.

“This will include a review of how many and where communal rubbish bins are placed and to consult with residents and businesses on where they could be better sited.”

Stewart Stone said: “There does appear to have been a recent spate of complaints about Cityclean, the wholly owned subsidiary of the council responsible for rubbish collection and recycling.

“This troubled organisation has hardly been out of the news in recent years with fraud and bullying allegations and strikes.

“Endless reports have been called for and investigations (including by the police) undertaken.

“Where has it all led? To our city being disfigured by overflowing rubbish bins. Let’s hope a new council elected on Thursday 4 May can bring a radical change to the situation.”

Bill North said: “I’d start by discussing the problems with the people who actually do the work – in this case members of the GMB union and their representatives – and call on the council to carry out their suggestions.”

What will you do to help residents speak to a human being when they have issues with their council tax and parking permits?

Paul Wood said: “Work with all parties to ensure that the council’s services are offered over an array of channels and that someone to speak to is an option and funding is available to ensure this.”

Robb Young said: “Again, this is the wrong question. The solution is to deal with why they are having problems in the first place. My aim is to eradicate inefficiency in council administration.”

Aditi Bhonagiri and Mat Sunderland said: “Sadly, the council does not have the funding to deliver 24/7 in-person customer services thanks to 13 years of Conservative government cuts.

“Greens have rearranged resources to ensure that people have access to in-person, telephone and digital support and continue to deliver on our customer experience strategy to make improvements to how residents can access services. We have pledged in our manifesto to continue this work.”

David McGregor said: “We completely understand how much residents have been affected by parts of the council being run remotely since the coronavirus outbreak.

“But that should not stop residents from being able to contact the council when they need to. Therefore, we will put additional resources into making sure that there is a real person at the end of the line when you call the council for help.”

Gill Williams said: “I know how frustrating it is when you can’t speak to someone. The parking permit system desperately needs fixing as do other basic services. More frontline staff must be made available to help residents resolve issues.

“I will push for better and more responsive services and will champion the rights of residents to get the services they deserve.”

Stewart Stone said: “We have all experienced difficulties in getting through to a real person when phoning the council.

“Ever since the pandemic, when many council employees worked from home, many contacts with the council were automated. We would support a review of public-facing services.

“Brighton and Hove customer service centres are open for those who need support to contact council services or don’t have access to a computer or phone. But it appears the general public are not encouraged to deal with the council in person.”

Bill North said: “Brighton and Hove City Council is chronically short-staffed, with many vacancies currently unfilled.

“Part of the reason for this is low rates of pay in a city which is one of the most expensive places to live in the UK.

“The situation has been improving but at a snail’s pace. TUSC councillors would table a motion to ensure that no one employed by the council is paid less than £15 per hour.

“That would make it easier for the council to recruit and retain the staff that are needed to provide the services that we all rely on.”

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.