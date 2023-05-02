Gravity & Other Myths return to Brighton Festival with their show ‘Out Of Chaos’

The circus company Gravity & Other Myths, formed in 2009 and utilise an honest approach to performance to create work with a focus on human connection and acrobatic virtuosity. Hailing from Adelaide Australia they return to Brighton Festival with a mesmerising story of how things come together; people, planets, and plans. Audience, performer, sound, and light move with agility between chaotic creation stories and our seemingly ordered understanding of the here and now, all the while hinting at the strange space between knowing and contemplating our mortal significance.

The performance attempts to express the thoughts that shape us and in turn define how we make sense of our inner and outer worlds.

Hard-edged, throbbing, explosive acrobatics that reference birth, death and primordial physics collide with intimate verbal confessions and insights into what it feels like to be on stage in real time … complete with sweaty armpits.

By exposing the inner workings of the world-class acrobat they unveil the magic that is Gravity and Other Myths most precious commodity; the genuine human connection between each other and our audience.

Brightonfestival.org

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Date

9th – 11th May 7.30pm

£10, £15, £18.50, £23.50 Under 16s Half price Festival Standby £10