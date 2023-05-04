Premier League Match Day 33 – Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion line up without Pascal Gross while young Aussie Cameron Peupion makes the bench for the first time with Evan Ferguson still unavailable.

Albion beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford on the opening day of the Premier League season last August and, in the corresponding home fixture a year ago, the Seagulls won 4-0.

But the FA Cup semi-final defeat on penalties at Wembley 11 days ago is still fresh and players and fans alike will be keen to avenge the pain.