Premier League Match Day 33 – Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
Posted On 04 May 2023 at 7:22 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion line up without Pascal Gross while young Aussie Cameron Peupion makes the bench for the first time with Evan Ferguson still unavailable.
Albion beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford on the opening day of the Premier League season last August and, in the corresponding home fixture a year ago, the Seagulls won 4-0.
But the FA Cup semi-final defeat on penalties at Wembley 11 days ago is still fresh and players and fans alike will be keen to avenge the pain.
