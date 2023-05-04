Theatre show ‘Don’t Rock The Boat’ comes to Brighton Fringe Festival
Louis Cavalier brings a fascinating theatre piece, Don’t Rock The Boat, to Brighton Fringe this week.
The pair never actually see one another face to face since they’re on the border of two different wards and building below their banter is a critical difference in attitude towards their treatment. Daniel is clearly lacking faith since he feels he is being treated like a child, a stark reminder of when he was dismissed from conversations regarding his parents divorce in his early teens, which is the very reason he started drinking. Whilst on the other hand, Alice follows the 12 steps religiously and is more than happy to surrender herself to the cause since she has always struggled to function in the outside world and often felt aimless so being at the centre gives her a sense of belonging to the point where she doesn’t want to leave.
Date : 6th to 8th May 2023
Start Time: 16:45
Duration: 60 mins, 40 mins
Price: £10
Lower Age Suitability: 16
Venues: The Rotunda Theatre – Squeak
Assistance Dogs Welcome Wheelchair Access
