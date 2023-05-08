Preview: Gobbess, Brighton Spiegletent, Bosco theatre

BREAKING NEWS

Billed as a “one-creature” show this incredible being from a higher plane is certainly a wondrous creature shifting shape and bending the elements of light and sound creating a mesmerizing and entrancing spectacle. Naomi Wood is a performer I have had the pleasure of witnessing on numerous occasions at the Fringe in recent years. She often performs at some of my favourite cabaret shows doing various aerial, burlesque and spoken word pieces. I am very excited to see all her skills combined in this one-person show. Naomi is captivating to watch and listen to. She spins and shimmers like a naughty nymph sent to steal your soul.

This show is for one night only so make sure you catch this as I think it is going to be very special.

https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/gobbess/

Venue Details

Brighton Spiegeltent Bosco theatre

Old Steine Gardens

Brighton

BN1 1GY

Performance

One night only!!

11 May, 18.00

£9/£7 concessions

