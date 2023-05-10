Brighton and Hove Greens elect new leader and deputies
Brighton and Hove Greens have elected a new leader and two deputies from their depleted ranks.
Steve Davis, 57, a driving instructor who represents Preston Park, will be the Green leader of the opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.
The two deputy leaders of the seven-strong group will be Pete West and Sue Shanks. The Green group is the second-largest on the council. Labour has 38 out of the 54 seats while the Conservatives have six and there are three Independents.
Councillor West, 58, is the chief executive of a wood recycling charity, who was first elected in 1996. He represents the new Round Hill ward.
He has chaired the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee and served as mayor of Brighton and Hove.
Councillor Shanks, 67, who represents West Hill and North Laine, spent her career in youth work, as a youth work manager and tutor on university youth work and community work qualifying courses.
She was first elected in 2011 and chaired the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board until the local elections last week. She previously served as deputy leader of the council.
The Green Party said: “Unlike other groups, where elections are done only by councillors behind closed doors, all local Green Party members are entitled to vote for the leadership of their party.
“The party met on Monday evening (8 May) and voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new team.”
Newly elected convenor, Councillor Steve Davis, said: “I am proud and excited to be leading this fantastic team of Greens.
“Our group contains councillors that have years and decades of experience as well as new councillors with fresh ideas and perspectives.
“As campaigners and representatives of the city, our responsibility is now to fight for what the people of Brighton and Hove need, whether from the Labour council or the Tory government.
“People across the country are facing unprecedented times and there is every reason to think that economic and environmental crises will only get worse.
“Our job is to stand with people and champion their opposition to the problems they face and to work across our communities to find a better path forward.”
5 Comments
A car hating driving instructor?
Somewhere in a parallel universe far away, it all makes sense
OMG one of the three ‘withdean greens’ whose approach was epitomised by, and probably one of the main reasons for the downfall of the BH greens. Someone who ousted one of the most respected, certainly most established fellow green councillors by re-standing in their ward rather then defending their own- which they knew they’d loose. Now leader. No lessons learnt or no one else left/prepared to to take the job, or both?
I had cause to converse with Steve Davis when he was in Withdean .
The words ‘arrogant’, ‘condescending’ and ‘ignorant’ are three adjectives I would use to describe him. The others are unprintable.
We can only hope these last remaining fake-Green councillors aren’t allowed anywhere near council committees.
Councillor West – very difficult to work with when he was mayor – also threw his toys out of the pram when on the ETS committee. It was his idea to put a cycle lane around the Palace Pier roundabout during the Pandemic – like an opportunistic infection – and that decision brought all the public transport to a standstill in the city centre.
His duplicated seafront cycle lanes remain however, displacing beachfront visitor parking, and forever slowing up city commuter and essential traffic flow, in favour of absolutely nobody. This was arguably the Greens being stitched up by Boris. Ooh, extra money! Let’s spend it on what we[ve always fantasised about!
Lots of us love cycle lanes, but with the Greens it’s any excuse to close a road or to slow up public transport or a cross-city artery route. Where was the city-wide transport strategy?
Councillor Davis is a persuasive if bullying speaker, making the perfect new leader for the dogmatic Greens, – and replacing the wet blanket that was Phelim McSpafferty. Davies famously blames Tory cuts for everything – whilst quietly wasting money via the Climate Change fund on a whole series of unwanted vanity projects.
Under the Greens, contracts were awarded to so-called green cycling companies, where our money then paid for their hire bikes or road-side bike sheds which residents have to rent – and from which the council then got no income. Indeed the council actually lost income from removed parking spaces. That’s what economists call a ‘lose-lose situation’.
This was shocking to see. The old push bikes were trashed but, as far as the residents are concerned, those new hire bikes are unaffordable. So Beryl is a private-owned business now bankrolled off the back of ou climate change slush fund.
Collectively, the Greens are going to have to come up with some real green policies to replace all their failed fake ones. And they really need to start shouldering the blame for their appalling decisions. The idea that you impose an LTN on an area like Hanover – which is already an LTN – would be comical, had they not already wasted so much of our money on the idea which has no perceived benefits for that area and which makes all transport journeys longer.
The Greens’ decision to close our public toilets was the final straw. In the name of ‘active travel’ I personally try and walk everywhere but sooner or later, on a stroll through the city centre, you need a pee. I was at the funfair at the Level the other day and there was/is no public toilet open, and so people were visibly squatting behind bushes in the children’s playground.
How on earth did they let basic services get this bad?
If Brighton is now seen as an extension of Glastonbury, then can we at least have some composting toilets?
Previously the Greens were keen to stress the importance of giving authority to the ‘yoof’ in their party (remember Amy Heley!).
Now They seem to have elected unstable dodderers to the leading positions.