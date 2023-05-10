Brighton and Hove Greens elect new leader and deputies

Brighton and Hove Greens have elected a new leader and two deputies from their depleted ranks.

Steve Davis, 57, a driving instructor who represents Preston Park, will be the Green leader of the opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The two deputy leaders of the seven-strong group will be Pete West and Sue Shanks. The Green group is the second-largest on the council. Labour has 38 out of the 54 seats while the Conservatives have six and there are three Independents.

Councillor West, 58, is the chief executive of a wood recycling charity, who was first elected in 1996. He represents the new Round Hill ward.

He has chaired the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee and served as mayor of Brighton and Hove.

Councillor Shanks, 67, who represents West Hill and North Laine, spent her career in youth work, as a youth work manager and tutor on university youth work and community work qualifying courses.

She was first elected in 2011 and chaired the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board until the local elections last week. She previously served as deputy leader of the council.

The Green Party said: “Unlike other groups, where elections are done only by councillors behind closed doors, all local Green Party members are entitled to vote for the leadership of their party.

“The party met on Monday evening (8 May) and voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new team.”

Newly elected convenor, Councillor Steve Davis, said: “I am proud and excited to be leading this fantastic team of Greens.

“Our group contains councillors that have years and decades of experience as well as new councillors with fresh ideas and perspectives.

“As campaigners and representatives of the city, our responsibility is now to fight for what the people of Brighton and Hove need, whether from the Labour council or the Tory government.

“People across the country are facing unprecedented times and there is every reason to think that economic and environmental crises will only get worse.

“Our job is to stand with people and champion their opposition to the problems they face and to work across our communities to find a better path forward.”