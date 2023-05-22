Madeira masks put in storage ahead of restoration



A handful of decorative masks featuring Neptune and Venus have been removed from Madeira Terrace and put in storage ahead of its restoration.

Most of the masks, which were removed in March, are in arches which are not part of the first phase of the restoration, so are not likely to return for several years.

They have been taken down because they were loose and at risk of falling.

Work on the first phase of 40 arches, from the Royal Crescent Steps to the Shelter Hall (arches 78-117a) is due to start this autumn.

The eight masks have been removed from bays 38, 44, 55, 62, 66, 67 and two from 82 – all west of the Shelter Hall, which is currently occupied by Concorde 2. Five are of Neptune, and three of Venus.



The removal is now the subject of a planning application, which says: “There are already a number of masks that are noted to be missing from the structure.

“During the installation of the structural propping it was noted that a pair of masks were loose and hanging down.

“On closer inspection of the other masks, it was found that where the outer mask was missing there were still masks present to the inner face at six locations, which were also at risk for falling.

“Due to operatives undertaking cleaning operations beneath the arches as well as frequent unauthorised entry to the site, it was agreed that these should be removed as a health and safety measure.

“Whilst the terrace will be impacted visually in limited locations, and mostly to the inner faces, the removal of the masks in question will prevent them from falling and causing damage or injury.

“These masks are being stored in the onsite storage cabin and have been tagged, for them to be reinstated as part of the longer-term restoration work.”

During the first stage of restoration, 900 tonnes of cast iron will be removed from the 40 arches and reinstated.

The iron has deteriorated because movement in the deck over the 130 years since it was first built has created cracks which absorbed water.

It’s hoped the masks and decorative spandrels can be restored and put back in situ, but trusses and balustrades will probably need to be recast.

Each element will be coated with a special maritime treatment and it’s hoped the new terrace will last another hundred years.

The first phase includes a new lift to the west of the existing Madeira Lift, which will also be restored.

It’s intended that future phases will include more lifts along the length of the terrace.