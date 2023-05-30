Hidden Herd announces August discovery night lineup

‘Hidden Herd Presents‘ https://www.facebook.com/hiddenherd is Brighton’s monthly new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems.

For the month of August they have selected cruush, World News, FEZ and Matisse to perform live at The Hope & Ruin. The date for your diaries is Wednesday 30th August – Purchase your tickets HERE.

Let’s meet the acts….

cruush

Emerging from the Manchester scene on a groundswell of acclaim and sold-out shows, alt-indie heavyweights cruush recently signed to the wonderful Heist or Hit (Her’s, Honey Moon, Nature TV) and are poised to bring their grunge-tinged nightscapes to the masses. Inspired by bands like Slowdive, the darkwave four-piece are creating shoegaze for digital natives, lacing the punch of the genre they love with a contemporary aesthetic. Their heady and hypnotic music has already enchanted the likes of Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1 and John Kennedy on Radio X, as well as BBC Radio 6 Music, NME, The Line of Best Fit and Clash Magazine. They have also built a reputation for a raw and exciting live show, sharing stages with the likes of bdrmm, Far Caspian, Priestgate, Pale Blue Eyes, Low Hummer and more.

Listen: linktr.ee/cruushband

World News

World News are a South London-via-Brighton quartet influenced by 80s alternative artists like XTC and The Fall, as well as 2010s indie bands such as DIIV, Beach Fossils and Real Estate. Since their inception, they’ve released a string of excellent singles and two standout EPs, including this year’s brand new collection ‘Flag With No Pole’ which is once again brimful of their trademark addictive guitar lines and seductive melodies. The band have also gigged extensively, headlining numerous sold-out shows in London and Brighton and appearing alongside FUR, Nature TV, Public Body, SLANT, HotWax and more. Their brilliant recent single ‘Wrapped In Gold’ was also heralded by The Line of Best Fit, Stereogum and BrooklynVegan, as well as included on Spotify’s Noisy and Fresh Finds editorial playlists.

Listen: linktr.ee/worldnews

FEZ

East London-based outfit FEZ craft a unique blend of neo-psychedelia and progressive rock. Embracing nostalgia for a bygone era of music and reinterpreting it through a modern lens, the five-piece place equal emphasis on songwriting, sonics and improvisation. Since they formed in 2019, FEZ have played shows with the likes of Projector, Japanese Television and Karma Sheen and have been championed by Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Music Introducing and Clash Magazine. Their much-anticipated debut EP ‘Bottled Chaos’ drops in June via the brilliant Roadkill Records and they’re celebrating its arrival with their biggest headline yet at the 300-capacity Moth Club later in the month.

Listen: linktr.ee/fezband

Matisse

Matisse is the brand new project from Brighton-based independent dream pop artist, Matisse Moretti. Channelling the vibrant sounds of 60s jangle pop all the way through to the new and now, Matisse’s fresh material combines gripping melodies and insightful lyrics. After several years making strides as the frontman of hotly-tipped band FLOWVERS – who’ve been backed by BBC Radio 1, Dork and Clash Magazine – Matisse has returned with a new eclectic group who are ready to be heard far and wide, starting with their first show at Portsmouth’s Golden Touch Festival in June alongside BLOXX, Corella, Sad Boys Club and more.

Listen: linktr.ee/linktreematisse

Advance tickets are £10 + booking fee and are on sale now via DICE.