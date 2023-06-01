A bowls club faces a rematch with planners as revised proposals to refurbish its facilities come up for consideration next week.

Rottingdean Bowls Club, in Falmer Road, wants to modernise its clubhouse and replace the changing rooms and toilets with a single-storey block. It also wants to put up a small storage building.

Officials turned down a similar scheme last November for one reason which the club said that it had addressed, according to a report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee.

The reason was that “the proposed works to the changing room and its roof would, by reason of excessive height and very close proximity to neighbouring residential properties in Challoners Mews, be overbearing”.

The report to councillors added that the previous proposal would have resulted in a “loss of outlook for occupiers of those properties and would represent unneighbourly development”.

The club has also compromised since submitting its revised plans, dropping a proposed air source heat pump after neighbours objected.

Officials have given their backing to the latest plans although others have objected.

The club said as part of its planning application: “The existing buildings dating from the 1970s are considered to have reached a condition beyond repair.

“Any further expenditure to upgrade these buildings and insulate for sound and thermal efficiency is considered a lost cause.

“The refurbishment of the existing clubhouse will involve essential repairs to the roof and installation of thermal insulation throughout to facilitate winter use of the building.

“The bar and storage areas will be relocated to allow appropriate means of escape in case of fire.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh has objected to the application – as have Rottingdean Parish Council and the Brighton and Hove Conservation Advisory Group.

Councillor Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, said that she supported improved facilities but shared neighbours’ concerns.

She said: “It is clear that the residents’ objections as to roof height and shape and window obfuscation must be considered and, if needs be, accompanied by further consultation.

“Similarly, the location of the proposed recycling area … must be carefully considered so as to avoid inconvenience or nuisance to adjoining properties.”

Six neighbours sent a letter of objection through Squires Planning and four other objections were sent separately to the council.

The objections include adverse effects on neighbouring listed buildings, loss of light, blocking of an emergency exit and noise nuisance.

One objector whose details were redacted by the council said that they were disappointed that the club had not discussed the plans despite “several cordial interactions” last year.

The anonymous objector complained about the greens being mowed at 6am two to three times a week, noise from the changing room hand dryers and noise from the toilets from 7am daily.

They said: “We knew the bowling club would be our neighbours but have been disappointed by the increase in noise disturbance over recent years.

“The amenity we enjoy by being in the garden in the summer is tempered by noise from the bowling club.”

The bowling club’s application is due to be decided by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting at 11am next Wednesday (7 June) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.