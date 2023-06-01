The Tiger Lillies return to Hove

Rolling into town with the macabre circus cabaret trio, The Tiger Lillies are in the house at The Old Market, Hove for two nights only; Tonight (1st June) and Friday 2nd June 2023.

The Grammy-nominated Godfathers of alternative cabaret return with a career-spanning concert. Expect dark and deviant theatrics as they delve into their back catalogue presenting their most famous songs alongside new surprises.

With an international reputation for being one of the foremost avant-garde bands in the world, Olivier award winners The Tiger Lillies never cease to surprise, shock and entertain with their inimitable musical style, conjuring up the louche magic of pre-war Berlin and fusing it with the savage edge of punk. This unique, Brechtian street opera trio tour the world playing concerts and theatre shows such as The Tiger Lillies Christmas Carol, The Ancient Mariner and the West End hit Shockheaded Peter.

“In an ideal world, The Tiger Lillies would represent Britain in the Eurovision song contest” – The Times

★★★★★ “Martyn Jacques is a charismatic focus. Trudging between his piano and accordion like a man weighed down by supernatural dread – yet his voice is a molten cascade. The execution is impeccable throughout. Phenomenal” – The Guardian

The Tiger Lillies: From the Circus to the Cemetry