A cyclist who slapped a woman on the bottom as he rode past her on Brighton seafront has been ordered to register as a sex offender for five years.

Solomon Pipes-Parton, 30, admitted sexual assault after slapping the woman as he made his way to a Fatboy Slim concert in Brighton last July.

The defendant, also listed in court documents as Soloman Pipes-Parton, struck near the Brighton Centre as he headed to On The Beach which marked 20 years since Fatboy Slim’s Big Beach Boutique.

Pipes-Parton, of Merchant Street, Bognor, also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest on the same date, having struck Sergeant Forrest and PC Cotterill.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court in April and then again for sentence today (Friday 2 June) at Hove Crown Court before Recorder Sarah Elliott.

He had been drinking at the time of the offence, the court was told, and will now have to serve an 18-month sentence in the community.

Recorder Elliott ordered him carry out 150 days of unpaid work and undertake 40 days of rehabilitation activity.

And she told him that he would have to register as a sex offender for five years.

He had no recent previous convictions, the court was told, although he was dealt with for assault and battery in a case dating back 10 years.