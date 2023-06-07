An overflow car park can be turned into floodlit all-weather football pitches after councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plans today (Wednesday 7 June).

The proposed 3G pitches at the Withdean Sports Complex, in Tongdean Lane, Brighton, would include 20ft (6m) LED floodlights and a 15ft “ball stop” fence.

The plans also include three covered spectator shelters, cycle parking and storage containers for maintenance equipment.

Brighton and Hove City Council submitted a planning application last November and today those plans were approved by the council’s Planning Committee at Hove Town Hall.

Green councillor Sue Shanks raised concerns about the effect of the lights on wildlife in nearby woodland, saying: “It’s difficult to know what the impact is.

“At the moment, there’s quite a lot of research about whether the lights affect wildlife. It’s quite a long time having the lights on until 10pm at night.”

Labour councillor Les Hamilton said that it would not be the first time that there were floodlights at Withdean Stadium.

He said: “For a number of years, this was where Brighton and Hove Albion played their football matches.

“There were floodlights until 10pm at night so I wonder if there were many objections about that.”

The council received three objections to the latest plans along with 16 letters of support for the project.

AFC Varndeanians manager Justin Jones was one of the supporters. His team plays on grass at Withdean and he welcomed the opportunity for more football that all-weather pitches would bring.