A public toilet block in Rottingdean is set to reopen in weeks, three years after refurbishments were first meant to start.

Refurbishment of the toilets on Park Road, near Rottingdean Village Hall, was contracted in August 2020, but a series of setbacks meant work didn’t start until December 2022.

These included social distancing restrictions, the removal of a mains electrical connection, and supply issues with materials.

And even after work started last December, structural issues delayed the completion even further.

Rottingdean Parish Council say the delays were “regrettable but unavoidable.”

Chris Hayes, Rottingdean Parish Council clerk, said: “The contractors were finally able to commence work on site in December 2022 and the toilets were closed.

“The completion date was February 2023 but because work on the interior revealed a number of structural issues, additional work has been required that has increased the costs and delayed completion.

“These delays are regrettable but unavoidable.”

The project was funded by Rottingdean Parish Council, who set aside £50,000 for the project.

The refurbished toilets will have increased accessibility for wheelchair users and people with restricted mobility.

Rottingdean and West Saltdean Councillor Bridget Fishleigh said: “This saga has gone on for years and years and I’m glad that there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

“The public toilet team at Brighton and Hove City Council has been expanded and they are helpful and responsive.

“Now we need all public toilets to be properly funded as promised by our new Labour Council.”

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “We’re sorry it’s taken longer than expected to complete the project.

“There have been issues with the electrics that meant it took longer than expected to coordinate the necessary works with UK Power Networks and EDF.

“With the approval of the parish council, we also decided at a fairly late stage to move the access ramp so as to make more room inside.

“This meant we had to make some structural changes.

“And there was a recent delay due to a faulty delivery from a supplier that had to be sent back and replaced.”