A gang of youths causing trouble at Churchill Square have been banned from the city centre this afternoon.

Police were called to the Brighton shopping centre at about 4.20pm today after reports of anti-social behaviour involving a group of young people .

They then issued a dispersal order covering the city centre preventing the youths from returning.

Officers will maintain a presence into the evening.

Dispersal orders grant police the power to remove individuals from an area, who then face further action should they return within a certain time period.