Former England midfielder James Milner, who once played against Albion at Withdean for Swindon Town, has joined the Seagulls from Liverpool on a free transfer.

The 37-year-old arrives as the transfer window opens after eight years with the Reds.

While there, he won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton. He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”

Technical director David Weir said: “We are delighted that James has agreed to join us after a hugely successful period at Liverpool. His experience speaks for itself with the amount of games he has played and the trophies he has won throughout a decorated career.

“These games include European competition, which will be of huge value to us as we embark on our first season in Europe.

“We’re looking forward to working with James when the players return for pre-season.”

Milner began his career with Leeds United, making 54 appearances for the Whites before joining Newcastle in 2005.

A move to Aston Villa followed in 2008, before a transfer to Manchester City two years later. There he was a regular and won all the domestic honours – Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield – during his five years at the Etihad which included a first top-flight title for City in 44 years.

James headed to Liverpool in 2015, where he won seven trophies during a hugely successful eight years at Anfield.

He was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League in 2020 and a domestic Carabao and Emirates FA Cup double in 2022.

In playing 332 games for the club, Milner also won the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield at the start of last season.

He also collected a runners-up medal in the 2018 Champions League final and the 2016 Europa League final.

He also contributed 26 goals and 45 assists during his Liverpool career.

On the international stage, the versatile midfielder made 61 appearances for England, playing at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups as well as the 2012 and 2016 Euros.

He is now third in the all-time Premier League appearance makers with 619, behind Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632).