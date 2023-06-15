Brighton & Hove Albion start their 2023/24 Premier League season with a home fixture against newly promoted Luton Town at the Amex

The match scheduled for 3pm on 12th August – the fixture is sure to create a carnival atmosphere as it will be Luton’s first Premier League fixture for over 25 years.



In other notable fixtures Albion host Tottenham on Boxing Day and Manchester United visit in May again for the last fixture of the season on May 19th.

Albion play Crystal Palace away on 23rd December and at home on February 3rd



European Champions Manchester City visit the Amex March 16th