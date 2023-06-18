Brighton hospital bosses said that ambulances were still being diverted to other hospitals after phone and computer systems overheated and stopped working.

The problems were reported last night (Saturday 17 June) by Brighton and Hove News and this morning hospital bosses issued a public statement about the situation.

They said: “We are currently experiencing difficulties with a series of clinical and communications systems across the Trust, including hospital phone lines.

“As a result, from Saturday evening ambulances have been diverted away from Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“Staff are working to contingency plans to support the delivery of safe and appropriate care.

“We ask all patients to continue to choose services carefully and appropriately – please support our staff by only dialling 999 if you face a medical emergency.

“We fully appreciate that this situation may have a significant impact not only on our patients and their families and friends but also on staff working extremely hard in both the ambulance service and in neighbouring hospitals.

“The support and co-operation of everyone involved is hugely appreciated.

“We are of course seeking to resolve the problems as quickly as possible, and will provide updates as we can.”

The statement about the IT (information technology) problems appeared on the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust website today.

The trust runs the Royal Sussex, the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and the Sussex Eye Hospital, in Brighton, as well as other hospitals in West Sussex in Southwick, Worthing, Chichester and Haywards Heath.